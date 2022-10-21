ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
tipranks.com

Despite the Correction, Should You Bet on Semiconductor Stocks?

Semiconductor stocks have underperformed the broader market this year. Despite the correction, macro headwinds, a slowdown in demand, and new export restrictions could pose challenges. Semiconductor stocks have underperformed so far this year. For instance, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
NASDAQ

4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
ValueWalk

Cash Is King Now, Not Gold

While gold has long been considered a safe haven in times of market volatility, investors are actually pulling out of the metal of Midas at this moment for a somewhat different choice — cold, hard cash. Gold prices dropped 2.2% on Wednesday following a reports that the Federal Reserve might once again raise interest rates, this time by 100 basis points.
960 The Ref

Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week

Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
Reuters

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to restructure and create crypto platform

JERUSALEM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) (TASE.TA) said on Monday it would reshape its ownership structure and also create a blockchain platform to allow more trading of crypto currencies in an effort to match international standards.
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Treasury Yields Rise

Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.32%, 0.66%, and 0.4%, respectively. Furthermore, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield increased significantly to 4.13%, an increase of more than 11 basis points. This is the highest level it has seen since 2008. Similarly, the Two-Year Treasury yield also increased, as it hovers around 4.55%. The last time the Two-Year yield was this high was back in 2007.
CNBC

Bitcoin's volatility falls below Nasdaq and S&P 500's for first time since 2020

While bitcoin's price is stuck lately, there is one good thing to come from it for investors betting on crypto to become a legitimate asset class: It's less of a wild ride. After hovering in the $19,000 level for more than a month, bitcoin's volatility is now lower than that of both the Nasdaq and S&P 500, according to Kaiko.
NASDAQ

POLL-Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year -analysts

BENGALURU, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to...
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
TheStreet

Verizon Stock Slides As Weak Subscriber Gains Cloud Q3 Earnings Beat

Verizon Communications (VZ) posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Friday, but added fewer new subscribers to its monthly plans following an early summer price hike. Verizon said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $1.32 per share, down 7% from the same period last year...

