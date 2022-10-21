Read full article on original website
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
NASDAQ
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
tipranks.com
Despite the Correction, Should You Bet on Semiconductor Stocks?
Semiconductor stocks have underperformed the broader market this year. Despite the correction, macro headwinds, a slowdown in demand, and new export restrictions could pose challenges. Semiconductor stocks have underperformed so far this year. For instance, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
NASDAQ
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
ValueWalk
Cash Is King Now, Not Gold
While gold has long been considered a safe haven in times of market volatility, investors are actually pulling out of the metal of Midas at this moment for a somewhat different choice — cold, hard cash. Gold prices dropped 2.2% on Wednesday following a reports that the Federal Reserve might once again raise interest rates, this time by 100 basis points.
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to restructure and create crypto platform
JERUSALEM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) (TASE.TA) said on Monday it would reshape its ownership structure and also create a blockchain platform to allow more trading of crypto currencies in an effort to match international standards.
3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
The mid-cap space is a great place to find less prominent names with the financials to outperform. Watch lists should include these three stocks.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Morgan Stanley’s SNAP Stock Price Target Has Plummeted From $80 To $7 In Just 18 Months
Snap shares took a dive after the company reported Q3 revenues that fell well below expectations. A round of Wall Street price target cuts followed. Here, we highlight the opinions of Morgan Stanley, which reiterated its bearish stance on the social media company. About eighteen months ago, in a very...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Treasury Yields Rise
Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.32%, 0.66%, and 0.4%, respectively. Furthermore, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield increased significantly to 4.13%, an increase of more than 11 basis points. This is the highest level it has seen since 2008. Similarly, the Two-Year Treasury yield also increased, as it hovers around 4.55%. The last time the Two-Year yield was this high was back in 2007.
CNBC
Bitcoin's volatility falls below Nasdaq and S&P 500's for first time since 2020
While bitcoin's price is stuck lately, there is one good thing to come from it for investors betting on crypto to become a legitimate asset class: It's less of a wild ride. After hovering in the $19,000 level for more than a month, bitcoin's volatility is now lower than that of both the Nasdaq and S&P 500, according to Kaiko.
NASDAQ
POLL-Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year -analysts
BENGALURU, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to...
Atlantia's big investors tender shares in Benetton, Blackstone bid - sources
MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Atlantia's long-term investors, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Italian banking foundation CRT, have tendered their shares in the takeover offer launched by the Benettons and U.S. investment fund Blackstone (BX.N), two sources close to the matter said on Monday.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Verizon Stock Slides As Weak Subscriber Gains Cloud Q3 Earnings Beat
Verizon Communications (VZ) posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Friday, but added fewer new subscribers to its monthly plans following an early summer price hike. Verizon said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $1.32 per share, down 7% from the same period last year...
