Tobin Bell is set to return as Jigsaw killer John Kramer as Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures get set to start production on the next installment of the Saw franchise. Bell will return as a serial killer and Saw franchise staple to put his victims through more terror. The latest Saw film is set for a release on Oct. 27, 2023. More from The Hollywood ReporterRay Romano's 'Somewhere in Queens' Lands at Lionsgate, Roadside AttractionsLionsgate, Tom Brady's Autograph NFT Platform Partner on 'Saw' Online GamesJim Packer Re-ups as Lionsgate Worldwide TV Distribution Chief Kevin Greutert is directing the latest project. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are hoping...

18 MINUTES AGO