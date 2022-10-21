Read full article on original website
Tobin Bell Returning for Next ‘Saw’ Film
Tobin Bell is set to return as Jigsaw killer John Kramer as Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures get set to start production on the next installment of the Saw franchise. Bell will return as a serial killer and Saw franchise staple to put his victims through more terror. The latest Saw film is set for a release on Oct. 27, 2023. More from The Hollywood ReporterRay Romano's 'Somewhere in Queens' Lands at Lionsgate, Roadside AttractionsLionsgate, Tom Brady's Autograph NFT Platform Partner on 'Saw' Online GamesJim Packer Re-ups as Lionsgate Worldwide TV Distribution Chief Kevin Greutert is directing the latest project. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are hoping...
16 Times Actors Were So Poorly Cast In Movies, They Basically Ruined The Whole Thing
"Having Maria Bello in the third Mummy movie, replacing Rachel Weisz, was a terrible choice. It would’ve been better to say Evelyn died than to recast her."
Kerrang
Asylums’ track-by-track guide to new album Signs Of Life
We made our previous album Genetic Cabaret with the legendary Steve Albini in Chicago, it was an unbelievable experience which we will never forget. The album was released in 2019 during the early months of the pandemic and as a result we were unable to tour that record. The genesis...
Kerrang
Taylor Momsen: My life in 10 songs
Taylor Momsen has been facing the cameras since the age of two. A child model turned actress, she found her true calling on discovering Soundgarden in her teens. It was a road to Damascus moment, a crossroads where she chose to walk away from a successful career to pursue the thing that made her heart sing: rock’n’roll.
