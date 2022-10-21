Read full article on original website
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and more
(LVS) – Las Vegas Sands reported a larger-than-expected loss for the third quarter, while revenue beat analyst forecasts. The casino operator's results are still being impacted by China's Covid-19 policies, which are crimping business In Macau. However, Las Vegas Sands shares rose 1% in premarket trading.
Recap: Investar Holding Q3 Earnings
Investar Holding ISTR reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Investar Holding beat estimated earnings by 9.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $670 thousand from the same...
Zacks.com
5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings
Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
This Analyst With 90% Accuracy Rate Slashes PT On Snap; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Why Snap Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket
Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB rose 40.9% to $0.2160 in pre-market trading. Statera Biopharma recently signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with Holobeam Technologies Inc. Energy Focus, Inc EFOI shares rose 31.6% to $0.5312 in pre-market trading. Energy Focus, last month, named Lesley Matt as CEO. FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose...
tipranks.com
Despite the Correction, Should You Bet on Semiconductor Stocks?
Semiconductor stocks have underperformed the broader market this year. Despite the correction, macro headwinds, a slowdown in demand, and new export restrictions could pose challenges. Semiconductor stocks have underperformed so far this year. For instance, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
Recap: Community Bank System Q3 Earnings
Community Bank System CBU reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was up $18.72 million from...
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
Investor Sentiment Improves Ahead Of Earnings Results
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the investor sentiment. Markets monitored earnings reports from several companies. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ dropped 4.5% on Friday after the company reported Q3 earnings results. American Express Company AXP shares also settled lower after posting Q3 earnings.
Myovant Sciences, Discover Financial And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Discover Financial Services DFS to report quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion after the closing bell. Discover Financial shares rose 0.3% to $94.96 in pre-market trading.
Microsoft To $320? Plus Stifel Slashes PT On IBM
Mizuho cut the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $340 to $320. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Microsoft shares rose 1.4% to $231.83 in pre-market trading. Stifel cut the price target for International Business Machines Corporation IBM from $150 to $140. Stifel analyst...
Morgan Stanley’s SNAP Stock Price Target Has Plummeted From $80 To $7 In Just 18 Months
Snap shares took a dive after the company reported Q3 revenues that fell well below expectations. A round of Wall Street price target cuts followed. Here, we highlight the opinions of Morgan Stanley, which reiterated its bearish stance on the social media company. About eighteen months ago, in a very...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday morning, 446 companies hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was SenesTech SNES. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA saw the largest move...
