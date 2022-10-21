ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Benzinga

AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Benzinga

Recap: Investar Holding Q3 Earnings

Investar Holding ISTR reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Investar Holding beat estimated earnings by 9.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $670 thousand from the same...
Zacks.com

5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings

Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus

The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
Benzinga

This Analyst With 90% Accuracy Rate Slashes PT On Snap; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Benzinga

Why Snap Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket

Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB rose 40.9% to $0.2160 in pre-market trading. Statera Biopharma recently signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with Holobeam Technologies Inc. Energy Focus, Inc EFOI shares rose 31.6% to $0.5312 in pre-market trading. Energy Focus, last month, named Lesley Matt as CEO. FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose...
tipranks.com

Despite the Correction, Should You Bet on Semiconductor Stocks?

Semiconductor stocks have underperformed the broader market this year. Despite the correction, macro headwinds, a slowdown in demand, and new export restrictions could pose challenges. Semiconductor stocks have underperformed so far this year. For instance, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
Benzinga

Recap: Community Bank System Q3 Earnings

Community Bank System CBU reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was up $18.72 million from...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
Benzinga

Investor Sentiment Improves Ahead Of Earnings Results

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the investor sentiment. Markets monitored earnings reports from several companies. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ dropped 4.5% on Friday after the company reported Q3 earnings results. American Express Company AXP shares also settled lower after posting Q3 earnings.
Benzinga

Myovant Sciences, Discover Financial And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Discover Financial Services DFS to report quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion after the closing bell. Discover Financial shares rose 0.3% to $94.96 in pre-market trading.
Benzinga

Microsoft To $320? Plus Stifel Slashes PT On IBM

Mizuho cut the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $340 to $320. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Microsoft shares rose 1.4% to $231.83 in pre-market trading. Stifel cut the price target for International Business Machines Corporation IBM from $150 to $140. Stifel analyst...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 446 companies hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was SenesTech SNES. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA saw the largest move...

