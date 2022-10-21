ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Reuters

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to restructure and create crypto platform

JERUSALEM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) (TASE.TA) said on Monday it would reshape its ownership structure and also create a blockchain platform to allow more trading of crypto currencies in an effort to match international standards.
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
tipranks.com

Despite the Correction, Should You Bet on Semiconductor Stocks?

Semiconductor stocks have underperformed the broader market this year. Despite the correction, macro headwinds, a slowdown in demand, and new export restrictions could pose challenges. Semiconductor stocks have underperformed so far this year. For instance, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are...
Benzinga

Why Snap Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket

Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB rose 40.9% to $0.2160 in pre-market trading. Statera Biopharma recently signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with Holobeam Technologies Inc. Energy Focus, Inc EFOI shares rose 31.6% to $0.5312 in pre-market trading. Energy Focus, last month, named Lesley Matt as CEO. FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose...
kalkinemedia.com

US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline

Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
tipranks.com

HD vs. PLD vs. AMT: 3 Dividend Stocks with High Smart Scores

The recent market slide has made dividend yields slightly more bountiful. Amid recession pressures, the following three stocks seem like great contrarian buys, according to Wall Street analysts, most of whom remain upbeat. Stock market volatility has caused our stomachs to churn for nearly a full year. Though there’s no...
Benzinga

Recap: Investar Holding Q3 Earnings

Investar Holding ISTR reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Investar Holding beat estimated earnings by 9.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $670 thousand from the same...
Zacks.com

3 Transportation Stocks Poised to Beat Q3 Earnings Estimates

CPA - Free Report) , JetBlue Airways (. UPS - Free Report) post better-than-expected earnings per share for the September quarter. Let’s delve deep into the factors that are likely to boost the third-quarter results of the sector participants who are yet to announce earnings figures. Owing to the...
Zacks.com

5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings

Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
Benzinga

Microsoft To $320? Plus Stifel Slashes PT On IBM

Mizuho cut the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $340 to $320. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Microsoft shares rose 1.4% to $231.83 in pre-market trading. Stifel cut the price target for International Business Machines Corporation IBM from $150 to $140. Stifel analyst...

