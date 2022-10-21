ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022

Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Zacks.com

Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank

In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
ILLINOIS STATE
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Advance Auto Parts

Within the last quarter, Advance Auto Parts AAP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $208.86 versus the current price of Advance Auto Parts at $174.76, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
kalkinemedia.com

US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline

Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
Benzinga

Recap: Investar Holding Q3 Earnings

Investar Holding ISTR reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Investar Holding beat estimated earnings by 9.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $670 thousand from the same...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
GEORGIA STATE
tipranks.com

HD vs. PLD vs. AMT: 3 Dividend Stocks with High Smart Scores

The recent market slide has made dividend yields slightly more bountiful. Amid recession pressures, the following three stocks seem like great contrarian buys, according to Wall Street analysts, most of whom remain upbeat. Stock market volatility has caused our stomachs to churn for nearly a full year. Though there’s no...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 446 companies hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was SenesTech SNES. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA saw the largest move...
Entrepreneur

2 Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

Better-than-expected corporate earnings and stubbornly high inflation numbers may be enough to convince the Fed to continue with its aggressive rate hikes, thereby dampening market sentiments. With the market volatility...
Benzinga

Recap: AT&T Q3 Earnings

AT&T T reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AT&T beat estimated earnings by 11.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was down $9.88 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Hancock Whitney's Earnings

Hancock Whitney HWC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hancock Whitney will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54. Hancock Whitney bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Investor Sentiment Improves Ahead Of Earnings Results

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the investor sentiment. Markets monitored earnings reports from several companies. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ dropped 4.5% on Friday after the company reported Q3 earnings results. American Express Company AXP shares also settled lower after posting Q3 earnings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy