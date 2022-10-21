Toledo exceeds goals for road repair season

The city of Toledo has announced its 2022 residential road repair program exceeded its goals for the season.

According to numbers provided by the city, the residential resurfacing program completed 121 roads and 51.37 lane miles, passing the goal of 118 roads and 49.89 lane miles.

That program is funded by a 0.25 percent income tax approved by voters in 2021.

In addition, the patch and seal program completed 44 roads and 18.38 lane miles, and the overlay program completed 37 roads and 8.87 lane miles. Those two programs are funded by the city’s share of the Ohio gas tax.