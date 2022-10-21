Read full article on original website
Looking At Exxon Mobil's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Exxon Mobil. Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
parktelegraph.com
There’s No Getting Around Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Success
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same by $0.00, or 0.00%, to $87.10. The Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation has recorded 84,050 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Wabtec to Highlight Electrification and Sustainable Mining Operations at Bauma 2022.
How To Use The VIX To Make Better Stock Picks
Be like Buffett and use the VIX to buy fear and sell greed in the SPY.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Why Tesla Stock Can Bounce Back In 3 Months, Exxon Mobil, Twitter, Oracle And More
A KeyBanc analyst raised his rating on Oracle, calling the stock a "defensive play." Starboard Value's stake in Salesforce isn't likely a large one, but the stock is still being boosted. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's and other leading media outlets, here are the articles investors...
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline
Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
Is It Time to Buy Gold? 2 Stocks to Consider Now
Persistently high inflation has hit global economies, driving rebound prospects for gold due to its inflation-hedge appeal. Since the yellow metal is expected to see an upward trend despite the...
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
2 Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
Better-than-expected corporate earnings and stubbornly high inflation numbers may be enough to convince the Fed to continue with its aggressive rate hikes, thereby dampening market sentiments. With the market volatility...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Benzinga
Cathie Wood Keeps Faith In Tesla With $32M Stake Buy As Shares Drop Nearly 40% This Year
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 132,000 shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, via two of the company’s ETFs, valued at over $32 million based on Monday’s closing price. Tesla is the top holding in the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK as well as the ARK...
Looking At Occidental Petroleum's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Occidental Petroleum. Looking at options history for Occidental Petroleum OXY we detected 57 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
Exxon shares surge to record high on strong earnings outlook
HOUSTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook.
Moderna, Amazon, Tesla, And Other Big Gainers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 750 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI shares climbed 89.3% to close at $58.92 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. VRE gained 23.3% to...
US News and World Report
Schlumberger's 3Q Profit Tops Forecasts as Oil Drilling Jumps
(Reuters) -Schlumberger on Friday reported its strongest quarterly profit since 2015 with results that topped Wall Street forecasts on oilfield drilling and equipment sales that surged on high oil and gas prices. Oil and gas producers are increasing production with crude prices near eight-year highs, boosting demand for Schlumberger's equipment,...
u.today
U.S. Dollar (DXY) Crashing Crypto Market Once Again: Crypto Market Review, October 21
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Jobs Tighten Up: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Exelon, First Majestic Silver, Under Armour and More
Thursday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Comerica, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Exelon, First Majestic Silver, Generac, Hudson Pacific Properties, Under Armour and more.
OilPrice.com
Shareholder Returns May Jump Across Energy Sector As Debt Levels Plunge
During the last energy boom, American drillers binged on mountains of readily available debt as they capitalized on investors and financiers willing to gamble on the premise that fracking operations could be significantly cheaper and more efficient than conventional drillers. Predictably, the bubble finally burst, leaving many like deer in the headlights after saddling themselves with debt to the tune of more than $200 billion. Not surprisingly, hundreds were forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy before the global energy crisis finally came to their rescue.
