The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same by $0.00, or 0.00%, to $87.10. The Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation has recorded 84,050 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Wabtec to Highlight Electrification and Sustainable Mining Operations at Bauma 2022.

4 DAYS AGO