US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline
Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
US News and World Report
Schlumberger's 3Q Profit Tops Forecasts as Oil Drilling Jumps
(Reuters) -Schlumberger on Friday reported its strongest quarterly profit since 2015 with results that topped Wall Street forecasts on oilfield drilling and equipment sales that surged on high oil and gas prices. Oil and gas producers are increasing production with crude prices near eight-year highs, boosting demand for Schlumberger's equipment,...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
Why Soluna Holdings Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC rose 70.8% to $0.41 in pre-market trading. Syncona disclosed that it will acquire Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. ASAP, Inc. WTRH shares rose 30.6% to $0.1846 in pre-market trading. ASAP.com recently launched home & office delivery in New York City. Sientra, Inc. SIEN shares rose 19.7%...
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
NASDAQ
First Week of June 2023 Options Trading For TransUnion (TRU)
Investors in TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) saw new options become available this week, for the June 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TRU options chain for the new June 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Looking At Exxon Mobil's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Exxon Mobil. Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Morgan Stanley’s SNAP Stock Price Target Has Plummeted From $80 To $7 In Just 18 Months
Snap shares took a dive after the company reported Q3 revenues that fell well below expectations. A round of Wall Street price target cuts followed. Here, we highlight the opinions of Morgan Stanley, which reiterated its bearish stance on the social media company. About eighteen months ago, in a very...
How to Buy Verizon and Its 7.5% Dividend Yield With Low Risk
Shares of Verizon (VZ) are not seeing the reaction to its earnings report that AT&T (T) did when the latter rallied more than 10% at one point on Thursday. Verizon shares instead are moving lower on Friday, falling about 5% after its disappointing quarter. Earnings fell 7% year over year...
NASDAQ
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.38
The board of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.38 per share on the 16th of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns. AptarGroup's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions. The...
Earnings Previews: Cadence Design, Discover Financial, Range Resources
After markets close Monday afternoon, these three companies will report quarterly results.
US News and World Report
Exxon Shares Surge to Record High on Strong Earnings Outlook
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook. Exxon is leading a parade of record profits among oil majors this year after doubling...
thebossmagazine.com
Dow Jones Posts Worst Performing September Since 2002
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), America’s most reliable barometer of its most influential corporations, experienced its most bearish September performance in 20 years. The DJIA plunged almost 9% throughout the month, which was its poorest monthly decline since March 2020 and the initial onset of the global pandemic.
CNBC
Dow futures rise as Wall Street tries to build on its best week since June
U.S. stock futures rose Monday, as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen in last week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249 points, or 0.8%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. The 10-year Treasury yield on Monday continued it's...
CNBC
Bitcoin's volatility falls below Nasdaq and S&P 500's for first time since 2020
While bitcoin's price is stuck lately, there is one good thing to come from it for investors betting on crypto to become a legitimate asset class: It's less of a wild ride. After hovering in the $19,000 level for more than a month, bitcoin's volatility is now lower than that of both the Nasdaq and S&P 500, according to Kaiko.
Why Huntington Bancshares Shares Surged Around 10%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Friday
Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI jumped 89.3% to close at $58.92 on Friday. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO climbed 58.6% to close at $0.5197 on Friday after the company announced divestiture of its inner ear development assets. Missfresh Limited MF gained 57.5% to close at $2.52. Enservco Corporation ENSV climbed...
