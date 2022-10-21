Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Why Tesla Stock Can Bounce Back In 3 Months, Exxon Mobil, Twitter, Oracle And More
A KeyBanc analyst raised his rating on Oracle, calling the stock a "defensive play." Starboard Value's stake in Salesforce isn't likely a large one, but the stock is still being boosted. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's and other leading media outlets, here are the articles investors...
tipranks.com
Despite the Correction, Should You Bet on Semiconductor Stocks?
Semiconductor stocks have underperformed the broader market this year. Despite the correction, macro headwinds, a slowdown in demand, and new export restrictions could pose challenges. Semiconductor stocks have underperformed so far this year. For instance, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are...
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
How to Buy Verizon and Its 7.5% Dividend Yield With Low Risk
Shares of Verizon (VZ) are not seeing the reaction to its earnings report that AT&T (T) did when the latter rallied more than 10% at one point on Thursday. Verizon shares instead are moving lower on Friday, falling about 5% after its disappointing quarter. Earnings fell 7% year over year...
Why Soluna Holdings Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC rose 70.8% to $0.41 in pre-market trading. Syncona disclosed that it will acquire Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. ASAP, Inc. WTRH shares rose 30.6% to $0.1846 in pre-market trading. ASAP.com recently launched home & office delivery in New York City. Sientra, Inc. SIEN shares rose 19.7%...
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Morgan Stanley’s SNAP Stock Price Target Has Plummeted From $80 To $7 In Just 18 Months
Snap shares took a dive after the company reported Q3 revenues that fell well below expectations. A round of Wall Street price target cuts followed. Here, we highlight the opinions of Morgan Stanley, which reiterated its bearish stance on the social media company. About eighteen months ago, in a very...
parktelegraph.com
There’s No Getting Around Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Success
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same by $0.00, or 0.00%, to $87.10. The Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation has recorded 84,050 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Wabtec to Highlight Electrification and Sustainable Mining Operations at Bauma 2022.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Biotricity BTCY shares increased by 28.0% to $1.22 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Biotricity's stock is 5.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 8945.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million. Candel Therapeutics CADL shares moved...
Earnings Previews: GE, GM, UPS, Valero Energy
Here is a preview of four companies set to report quarterly results before markets open on Tuesday.
CNBC
Dow futures rise as Wall Street tries to build on its best week since June
U.S. stock futures rose Monday, as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen in last week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249 points, or 0.8%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. The 10-year Treasury yield on Monday continued it's...
NASDAQ
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.38
The board of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.38 per share on the 16th of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns. AptarGroup's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions. The...
NASDAQ
Weekly Preview: Earnings To Watch (AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, META, MSFT) - Week of October 23
Has all of the bad news been priced into the market? Have stocks finally reached bottom, again? Stocks closed out Friday on a strong note, booking strong gains for the day and for the week, suggesting that “yes” might be the answer for both of the questions. The trading action this past week was spurred by, among other things, investor optimism that the Federal Reserve would be less hawkish after its November meeting.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: American Express, Verizon, Snap and others
(AXP) – The financial services company reported a quarterly profit of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its full-year forecast, amid a surge in customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% in the premarket.
Want a 20% Dividend Yield? It'll Cost You
The financial media can get a little carried away at times. Of course, I understand the irony to writing these words. It's not uncommon to see headlines tailored to excite and amuse. It can be difficult to stand out in our noisy internet. Many publications also generate the bulk of their revenue from advertisements, which unfortunately means clicks can sometimes take precedent over providing useful or actionable information.
