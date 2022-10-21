Stocks closed solidly higher Friday as Wall Street cheered reports the Federal Reserve could consider smaller rate hikes following its November meeting. An early morning article in The Wall Street Journal suggested some Fed officials have been indicating they support slowing down the pace of rate hikes soon in order to allow what they've done thus far (one 0.25% increase followed by three straight 0.75% raises, and expectations for another 0.75% hike at the Nov. 1-2 meeting) to work. This, along with comments from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who said today that "the time is now to start planning for stepping down," gave stocks enough reason to rally.

2 DAYS AGO