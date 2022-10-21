ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tipranks.com

Corporate Insiders Take Bullish Bets on 2 Stocks They Know Best

Investors are trying to navigate a wild array of headwinds in the markets today. Persistently high inflation is old news now, more or less baked in, and the Federal Reserve is expected to continue hiking interest rates, perhaps into early next year, further tightening the cost of money and credit, even at the risk of a full-blown recession. On top of everything, there’s an election coming up, and we’re more likely than not going to see increased deadlocks in Washington should the Congress change hands and take an oppositional role versus the Biden Administration.
tipranks.com

HD vs. PLD vs. AMT: 3 Dividend Stocks with High Smart Scores

The recent market slide has made dividend yields slightly more bountiful. Amid recession pressures, the following three stocks seem like great contrarian buys, according to Wall Street analysts, most of whom remain upbeat. Stock market volatility has caused our stomachs to churn for nearly a full year. Though there’s no...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Choppy Session With a Loss

The stock market kept investors on edge Thursday as markets bounced between positive and negative territory throughout the day. Stocks initially opened lower as investors heard news that Liz Truss resigned as the United Kingdom's prime minister after a short and tumultuous tenure. However, the markets quickly turned higher amid well-received earnings reports from telecom AT&T (T (opens in new tab), +7.7%) and tech giant International Business Machines (IBM (opens in new tab), +4.7%).
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022

Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st

DAC - Free Report) : This company which is an owner of leading international containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus. Danaos Corporation...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
kitco.com

Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 446 companies hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was SenesTech SNES. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA saw the largest move...
Entrepreneur

2 Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

Better-than-expected corporate earnings and stubbornly high inflation numbers may be enough to convince the Fed to continue with its aggressive rate hikes, thereby dampening market sentiments. With the market volatility...
TheStreet

Want a 20% Dividend Yield? It'll Cost You

The financial media can get a little carried away at times. Of course, I understand the irony to writing these words. It's not uncommon to see headlines tailored to excite and amuse. It can be difficult to stand out in our noisy internet. Many publications also generate the bulk of their revenue from advertisements, which unfortunately means clicks can sometimes take precedent over providing useful or actionable information.
Zacks.com

Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank

In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
First Week of June 2023 Options Trading For TransUnion (TRU)

Investors in TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) saw new options become available this week, for the June 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TRU options chain for the new June 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Energy Focus EFOI shares moved upwards by 65.0% to $0.67 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock rose 6.51% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $109.5 million. CSX CSX stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $28.25. The market...
Reuters

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to restructure and create crypto platform

JERUSALEM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) (TASE.TA) said on Monday it would reshape its ownership structure and also create a blockchain platform to allow more trading of crypto currencies in an effort to match international standards.
Benzinga

A Preview Of Hancock Whitney's Earnings

Hancock Whitney HWC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hancock Whitney will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54. Hancock Whitney bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...

