Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Jet Wine Bar Partners with Saami Somi for a flavorful Georgian FeastMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 23, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines No jail time for ‘deeply remorseful’ McGuiness Court halts state switch to Medicare Advantage How to vote in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election Did you receive your $300 tax rebate? 780,000 others did Red Clay board member accused of not living in district Culture ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Should dolphin regulations be changed?
Back on Sept. 19, I received an email from Rick Levinson who was concerned about all the peanut dolphin he sees spread out on the docks and cleaning tables. He believes these small dolphin should be released to grow larger, and in a year, they would be 20-pound gaffers. Rick currently owns the 64-foot Viking Seaflame and has been fishing out of Indian River since 1960.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
delawarepublic.org
DSU holds first expungement clinic in downtown campus
A dozen people stopped by Delaware State University’s downtown Dover campus for the first expungement clinic hosted by DSU and the state Office of Defense Services. Public defenders, Delaware’s Department of Labor and organizations like the Delaware Center for Justice, regularly host expungement clinics, helping people navigate the expensive and often confusing process of either expunging their record or seeking a pardon.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington woman charged with trying to rob several TD Bank branches
An alleged wannabe bank robber with apparently high brand loyalty is cooling her heels behind bars. LaShawnda Jones of Wilmington gave a note demanding cash to a teller at the TD Bank branch on Songsmith Drive Saturday morning. The teller notified her manager, and by the time troopers got there,...
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Cooperative electric supplier announces that work is underway on solar projects in Delaware, Virginia
EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) announced the start of construction on 22.5 megawatts of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 megawatts to several ODEC member...
wilmtoday.com
#PeopleOfWilmDE: Brittany Onley & Shinika Crawley
Brittany Onley and Shinika Crawley are the co-owners of MadeHerselfABoss, and are this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read their story below. “I was raised in Downtown Wilmington my entire life. So, though I may travel around, this city has always been my home!. Three fun facts about me are:. I’m an...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park opens
Wilmington's newest public park goes way beyond providing people with a place to enjoy spending time outdoors. The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park also provides flood relief, makes use of previously polluted land, and represents another opportunity to control flooding that has affected Southbridge for years. During a ribbon-cutting event this...
Cape Gazette
Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26
Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Announces Retirement of Major Matthew Cox
The Delaware State Police announces the retirement of Major Matthew Cox on October 21, 2022. Major Cox is a Delaware State Police 60th DSP Recruit Class member that was hired on January 26, 1990. His retirement comes after accomplishing a dedicated career of over 32 years as a faithful public servant to the citizens of Delaware.
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America
I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
wjbr.com
Delaware Resident Creates College Scholarship
Ollie Tansimore has been spending a lot of time in Delaware, mostly to care for his mother. He moved her six years ago and has been loving his life in the first state. “I love the hospitality here and the people are great too,” he said. “I’d come here a lot.”
WDEL 1150AM
WSFS remodels and reopens in Newark
WSFS has had a presence at College Square Shopping Center since 1986, but with the complex being remade and renamed, WSFS did the same thing to their banking location. Shari Kruzinski, Chief Consumer Banking Officer for WSFS, said it definitely played a role in their renovations. "The revitalization of this...
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
WMDT.com
Milford bicyclist killed in serious crash on Route 1
MILFORD, Del. – A 36-year-old bicyclist has died following a serious crash on Route 1 near Milford. According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 6:26 p.m., Saturday as a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road.
hubison.com
Football Downs Delaware State for Homecoming
WASHINGTON (October 22, 2022) - Howard University football team played its best all-around game of the season to dominate the Delaware State Hornets, 35-17, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener before an overflow homecoming crowd of 7,495 in Greene Stadium. The Bison (2-5, 1-0 in the MEAC), playing at...
6abc
Community sends Delaware teen to Phillies NLCS Game 3 in style
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Delaware 16-year-old who saved up $700 for a ticket to last week's Phillies NLDS Game 3 headed to Friday night's NLCS Game 3 in style. Cody Newtown saved up the money to attend last week's game in memory of his father, Dan, who died in December of 2021.
NBC Philadelphia
Del. State Police Investigate Shooting Outside ACME Store
Delaware authorities are investigating a shooting that took place outside a Wilmington grocery store Friday night. At around 7:10 p.m., Delaware state troopers responded to the Concord Pike ACME store for a report of a shooting, police said. An investigation later found that unknown suspects parked their vehicle near a...
