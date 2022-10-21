Read full article on original website
Related
Anne Hathaway reflects on the 'hate' she endured after winning her Oscar
Anne Hathaway chooses to look at the troubling period after her Academy Award win almost a decade ago as an "opportunity" to learn.
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Christina Aguilera’s new ‘Beautiful’ video tackles the damaging effects of social media
Christina Aguilera released the new video in honor of World Mental Health Day and the 20th anniversary of her album 'Stripped.'. Twenty years ago, I cried in my childhood bedroom after watching the video to Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful.” I’d always considered myself more of a Britney fan, but Aguilera’s sophomore album, Stripped, had a hold on me.
Fans Believe Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Fourth Child
Did Taylor Swift just sneakily namedrop Blake Lively's and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter?. Some fans sure think so. The superstar released her newest album, Midnights, today, and eagle-eared Swifties quickly latched on to a name featured on the record. It happens quickly in Track 5—"You're On Your Own, Kid"—with just...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale May Introduce the Deadliest Dragon Yet
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 has delivered on the dragon promise — and the season finale will introduce the deadliest yet.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Chris Colfer Addresses Glee "Drama" After Lea Michele Diss
Watch: Chris Colfer WON'T Be Watching Lea Michele's Funny Girl. Chris Colfer is not feeling too gleeful about Lea Michele. More than a week after the author passed on going to see his former Glee co-star perform in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, Chris is now opening up about possibly writing about what he endured during his time on the show.
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to unexpected Game of Thrones character
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to a rather unexpected Game of Thrones character.The HBO prequel series, which will broadcast its first season finale on Sunday (23 October), is set hundreds of years before Thrones, and tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.These include Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are played by Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith, respectively. Those unaware of the family trees in author George RR Martin’s source material might be surprised to discover that the pair are the great-grandparents of the Three-Eyed Raven, who was played in Game of Thrones by Max von Sydow.This...
Charlie’s Angles Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Looks Gorgeous In Cozy Sweater From Her New Line: Photo
Jaclyn Smith has never had a problem looking good. So, it’s no surprise that when the Charlie’s Angels icon, 76, shared a new pic wearing a plush sweater, her fans went wild. In the pic, which you can SEE HERE via her official Instagram account, Jaclyn sat in a luxurious chair (befitting a TV queen, of course,) wearing the gray and pink sweater and a pair of black pants. The fashion maven wore her famous locks, now blonde, in soft waves, and accessorized with a pear-shaped ring and a heavy chain gold necklace. “The jacquard sweater with fair isle details is right on trend for fall,” she captioned the October 19 photo. “It feels good on; soft and cozy.” The actress completed the post with the tag, #JSforNordstromRack.
Jamie Lee Curtis Strikes a Pose in Halloween Bathtub Photo
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating spooky season in the best way she knows how—covered in blood!. The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to spread the Halloween fever with a series of throwback photos, including one candle-lit shot of her soaking in a literal blood bath. "I take...
Halsey Gets Edgy With Goth Inspiration in Safety Pin Leather Dress at We Can Survive Concert
Halsey stepped into an edgy look while attending the ninth annual Audacy “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles on Saturday. The concert, held at the Hollywood Bowl, was done in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The award-winning singer looked to the Enfants Riches Déprimés spring 2023 collection featuring a segmented leather gown that had a crewneck top with cutouts on the side and was held together by silver pins leading to a ruffled midline skirt. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London...
Brendan Fraser Reacts to Dwayne Johnson Supporting His Movie Comeback: 'Really Nice of Him'
Brendan Fraser is feeling the love from Dwayne Johnson. Fraser, 53, is enjoying awards buzz for his performance in The Whale, which marks a major comeback for the star, known for blockbusters like The Mummy and George of the Jungle. After footage went viral of Fraser getting emotional during a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget The Rock, everyone knows who the MVP of ‘Black Adam’ really is
Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.
EW.com
Vanessa Hudgens reveals why she returned to High School Musical set in nostalgic Instagram photo
Both Hudgens and Zac Efron visited the real life high school all the movies were shot at within a month of each other — now she tells EW how and why that happened. Are Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron all in this together?. Both High School Musical alums shared...
Kerry Washington Makes the Case for the Micro Polo Shirt
Kerry Washington put a fabulous spin on an American fashion staple last night and shifted it from standard daywear to exciting evening wear. The actor wore a midriff-baring cropped polo paired with an open slit skirt, complete with a ruched sprawling train, to the red carpet premiere of her latest film, Netflix’s The School of Good and Evil. The coordinated mint green look, designed by Ralph Lauren, argues that the polo—typically reserved for offices and tennis matches—can be adapted for the red carpet.
wmagazine.com
Surprisingly, Taylor Swift Is Not Obsessed With Getting Married
With the release of Midnights, every single relationship Taylor Swift has ever been in is once again being dissected under a microscope. In what feels like a preemptive move, Swift addressed some of the scrutiny her current relationship with actor Joe Alwyn has been getting with the lyrics in her new song “Lavender Haze.”
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV
Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind. Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
TODAY.com
Beloved child star Jacob Tremblay is all grown up in new red carpet pics
Jacob Tremblay has come a long way since his breakout moment as an 8-year-old starring in the critically acclaimed film "Room." On Saturday, Oct. 22, the now 16-year-old actor decided to share two photos side-by-side on Twitter to show just how far he's come in the last seven years. The...
16 Times Actors Were So Poorly Cast In Movies, They Basically Ruined The Whole Thing
"Having Maria Bello in the third Mummy movie, replacing Rachel Weisz, was a terrible choice. It would’ve been better to say Evelyn died than to recast her."
Comments / 0