Former DEA official warns parents after fentanyl found disguised in candy packaging: 'It's a mass poisoning'
Derek Maltz, former DEA special operations director, warned parents to educate themselves on the nationwide fentanyl crisis after officials seized 15,000 pills disguised as candy in Connecticut. With Halloween just weeks away, the DEA is warning parents the deadly rainbow-colored pills may be marketed to children. The recent seizure in...
Around 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills inside of candy boxes were seized at LAX
About 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills packaged in popular candy boxes were seized at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, authorities said.
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it
WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
Beloved Texas Teacher And Mother Of 4 Is Brutally Killed While Her Family Slept
The Allen family woke up the morning of July 7, 2019 to discover that Manuela “Manu” Allen, a beloved high school teacher and mother of four, had mysteriously vanished in the middle of the night. The only clues left behind were a blood-soaked bedroom floor, bloody footprints, a...
A Florida woman says she used duct tape and pillows to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian pummeled their home
A search and rescue effort is continuing in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which left behind a trail of destruction.
Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’
A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
Horror as tourist, 34, plummets 15 floors to his death from hotel while doing a handstand
A TOURIST has died after plummeting 15 floors while trying to do a handstand at a hotel, according to investigators. The 34-year-old man's death has been ruled accidental after he tumbled from the hotel while doing the handstand on a balcony. The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on September 30...
Cassie Carli update – charges are dropped against her ex Marcus Spanevelo after her cause of death ‘undetermined’
THE charges against Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend have been dropped after an autopsy revealed the mother died in an undetermined manner. Court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun show prosecutors have closed the case previously filed against Marcus Spanevelo, 37. The charges included evidence tampering, destruction of evidence, and supplying false...
Moms who lost children to fentanyl poisonings warn parents about deadly drug: 'This can happen to anyone'
Tanya Niederman and April Babcock share their personal stories about how America's fentanyl crisis impacted their families and plead with other parents to better educate their children.
Florida takes dramatic step to stem 'tidal wave' of fentanyl, sends dealer to prison for 30 years
A Florida man was hit with 30 years in prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to a woman — the latest example of the state's aggressive prosecution of drug dealers.
Texas couple discover baby abandoned in their backyard shed
A Texas man has been arrested on multiple charges after a couple found his baby abandoned in their backyard shed. On Saturday morning, John and Katharine McClain awoke as their neighbour’s pickup truck left the driveway, with their surveillance camera later revealing that a man in his underwear had been checking the doors on their vehicles before reportedly stealing the truck from next door, KHOU reported. The McClains, of Livingston, north of Houston, called their neighbours, who reported that the truck had been stolen. Hours later, security footage shows the McClains’ dog Archie barking at the shed in their...
Bluey 'cocaine' shock: Cops discover toy stashed with white powder during drug bust – as guns are seized and four men arrested
Four men have been arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine concealed inside a 'Bluey' the blue heeler toy. Police intercepted a package sent from Batemans Bay, in New South Wales, to Queensland last month, with officers finding white powder hidden inside the toy from the international smash hit children's show on the ABC.
Adopted Man Discovers Family After 20 Years When Brother Used His Unusual Name to Track Him Down
An adopted man discovered his biological family after 20 years when his brother tracked him down on Instagram thanks to his unusual first name. Iverson Poff, 20, was adopted from birth and raised by his adoptive parents—but always wondered who his biological family were. Iverson, who grew up in...
Police Discover Body Parts ‘Protruding From’ Oklahoma River During Search for Missing Men
In the midst of the search for four missing Oklahoma bikers, police have discovered human remains “protruding from” the surface of Deep Fork River. Police have yet to confirm the identity of the remains, however, they have contacted the families of the missing men “out of respect” to notify them of the discovery.
California Man Killed In Freak Wood Chipper Accident
Authorities closed the road off to traffic.
