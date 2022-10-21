ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
The US Sun

Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it

WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
ALPENA, MI
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
The US Sun

Cassie Carli update – charges are dropped against her ex Marcus Spanevelo after her cause of death ‘undetermined’

THE charges against Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend have been dropped after an autopsy revealed the mother died in an undetermined manner. Court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun show prosecutors have closed the case previously filed against Marcus Spanevelo, 37. The charges included evidence tampering, destruction of evidence, and supplying false...
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Independent

Texas couple discover baby abandoned in their backyard shed

A Texas man has been arrested on multiple charges after a couple found his baby abandoned in their backyard shed. On Saturday morning, John and Katharine McClain awoke as their neighbour’s pickup truck left the driveway, with their surveillance camera later revealing that a man in his underwear had been checking the doors on their vehicles before reportedly stealing the truck from next door, KHOU reported. The McClains, of Livingston, north of Houston, called their neighbours, who reported that the truck had been stolen. Hours later, security footage shows the McClains’ dog Archie barking at the shed in their...
TEXAS STATE
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy