Read full article on original website
Related
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State rallies to defeat Texas, 41-34
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State and Texas meet in another ranked vs. ranked showdown between two of the Big 12's best on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) are searching for a quick bounce-back win after suffering their first loss of the season last week, while the Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) look to snap a four-game losing streak in true road games.
Oklahoma Sooners: Bye Week By the Numbers
The Sooners have five more games to turn their season around after sitting on a bye this week.
TCU in Big 12 Driver’s Seat After Latest Gutsy Win
After another comeback, the Horned Frogs are 7–0 with the inside track to the league title game.
Friends will become enemies on the court in Houston Texas
Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith are set to do battle in NBA uniforms.
Horned Frog Fever is here as TCU football heads into homecoming weekend
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The TCU Horned Frogs football team is undefeated so far going 6-0.This Saturday, the team faces Kansas State during its homecoming game.It's creating all sorts of buzz in Fort Worth with this also being head football coach Sonny Dykes first season after several years at SMU.The electric environment is being felt all throughout campus. "Now that we're 6-0 we're riding, we're riding high," said TCU student Martin Vershel. Vershel is part of the Dutchman, a spirit group for the TCU student section. "The students are getting louder and louder and showing up more and more and it is just an...
Oregon vs. California: Ducks see early line movement in road game vs. Golden Bears
This certainly is a version of the Oregon Ducks that fans were wanting to see in 2022 under new head coach Dan Lanning, isn’t it? In fact, it may even be beyond some expectations, to be completely honest. The Ducks are playing at the top of their game right now, displayed in a 45-30 win over the No. 10 UCLA Bruins. The offense is among the very best in the nation, the quarterback is among the top Heisman Trophy contenders, and the coaching staff has proved that they know how to manage a game and scheme against the best. After a two-week...
Comments / 0