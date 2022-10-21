Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re just under a month away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the next four rounds of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title...
SB Nation
Kevin De Bruyne Outlines Real Reasons for Manchester City’s Dominance
Manchester City’s dominance of English football in the last several years has drawn reactions from different quarters. While opposition fans and even club executives have explained the team’s success as just a function of throwing vast amounts of money away to purchase trophies, those objective enough to see the real picture know it’s beyond just money.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Match Report: Chelsea Draw With Manchester United 1-1 In The Premier League
Chelsea have drawn 1-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League and remain unbeaten under Graham Potter.
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
Yardbarker
Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Beat Brighton 3-1
Manchester City have bounced back from their disappointing loss to Liverpool with a 3-1 win against Brighton this afternoon. The result sees The Cityzens close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to one point, at least until tomorrow. Despite the somewhat comfortable scoreline, it proved to be a tough encounter...
SB Nation
Match Report: Double Bunny As Manchester City Women Beat Spurs
Manchester City Women recorded their second win of the season as they beat Spurs at Brisbane Road. A brace by Bunny Shaw and a solo strike from Lauren Hemp secured the blues first three points on the road this season. Manager Gareth Taylor named an unchanged side following last weekend’s...
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
SB Nation
Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women
Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
theScore
Forest stun Liverpool in latest setback for Klopp's reeling Reds
Taiwo Awoniyi gave Nottingham Forest their most memorable Premier League win in decades on Saturday - against the very club that discarded him. Previously loaned out by Liverpool in each of his seven years with the club, Awoniyi bundled home in the second half against his former employers to seal a 1-0 victory at City Ground.
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Match Prediction
LFCTR predict Liverpool's dinnertime kick-off against Nottingham Forest today n the Premier League.
SB Nation
WATCH: Pernille Harder doubles Chelsea’s lead over Brighton, 2-0!
Substitute Sam Kerr lays the ball to fellow substitute, Pernille Harder, on the right side of the pitch. She runs towards the box and strikes a thunderous shot to double Chelsea’s lead over Brighton. 2-0!
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
Real Madrid star Karima Benzema in contention for top award in Dubai
The 34-year-old French international has been nominated in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards' Best Men's Player of the Year category.
SB Nation
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged
Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
WVNews
Leicester out of drop zone after thumping Wolves 4-0 in EPL
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Leicester started the afternoon at the bottom of the Premier League and ended it four places higher in 16th after a 4-0 win against Wolverhampton on Sunday gave a big boost to Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers. Manager-less Wolves dropped a spot to 19th after losing...
BBC
Celtic, Rangers and Hearts' tasks to stay in Europe
A glance at the European tables containing Celtic, Rangers and Hearts makes for grim reading - but there is a glimmer of hope for all three as they try to secure continental football after Christmas. It has been a chastening two months for Scotland's European representatives, with Hearts' win against...
SB Nation
Reading vs Bristol City: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be desperate to get three points on the board this afternoon as they face Bristol City, with both sides looking to achieve higher finishes than they were able to last season. The hosts have taken just one point from a possible 12 in their last four league games...
SB Nation
Cottage Talk Full Time: Fulham Put Another Manager On Notice
In this episode, Russ and Yannis shared their initial reactions to Fulham’s 3-2 victory against Leeds United. They went through all of the key moments, and ended with their thoughts on Man Of The Match. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of...
