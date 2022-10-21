Read full article on original website
‘Till’ Director Chinonye Chukwu Is the Red Carpet’s Newest Style Star
Chinonye Chukwu is quickly making a name for her mastery of emotional, character-driven narratives. The Clemency director’s latest project is the heart-wrenching biopic Till, an account of the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till. Told from the perspective of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler), the film opened Oct. 14. In appearances for the movie, Chukwu has been a standout for her bold and assured red carpet style, one of many directors this year who are making marks with their fashion choices.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Till' Trailer: Danielle Deadwyler Shows Mother's Heartbreak, Defiance Over Son's MurderWhoopi Goldberg Responds to...
Chicago artist, dad, brings iconic characters to life with 'Juanito Rugs'
Juan Lopez, a Chicago artist and former Chicago Public Schools employee, uses carpet as a canvas to bring iconic characters, pop culture symbols, and other commissioned pieces to life with his business: Juanito Rugs.
Hannah Starkey’s Photos Ask Us to See Women as They Really Are
Hannah Starkey is one of Britain’s most revered photographers. During her 25-year career, she has used photography to examine how women and girls navigate their physical environments. A new exhibition, Hannah Starkey: In Real Life – which has just opened at The Hepworth Wakefield in West Yorkshire – is the first major survey show of Starkey’s work.
See Craig Green’s Take on adidas Original’s Iconic Stan Smith
The products of Craig Green’s design speak to his fiercely complex, creative mind. The London-based designer’s recent collection for S/S23, shown for the first time during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, solidified the designer’s status in a packed and clamouring calendar, where his inclination towards thoughtful, utilitarian menswear affixed with a technical know-how found Green peaking new heights in esteem.
Author Jenny Zhang on the Surreal Thai Drama, Syndromes and a Century
This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2022 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “Syndromes and a Century is like a poem – the best poems smash discordant images together. The film unfolds in two parts, the first in an airy rural hospital in Thailand, the second in a modern city hospital with artificial lighting and menacing machinery that feels alienated from the human body. That juxtaposition of the old country with uber-fast global capitalism is what I feel when I go back to Shanghai, where I was born. There’s a sense in the film that science is its own kind of magic, but there are also ancient, ancestral remedies that are dying out. These two ways of curing one’s ills are always at play, because doctors prescribe pills but also talk to patients about their dreams. In one, a Buddhist monk dreams he’s being tortured by chickens. I had recurring migraines during the pandemic and it was impossible to get an appointment because migraine suffering has increased so much. This film poses the idea that, yes, there’s a physical element when we’re sick, but often a spiritual and emotional element too, and we should treat that with the same rigour.”
NPR
'Wait Wait' for Oct. 22, 2022: Shipping Out to Boston!
Recorded at The Wang Theater in Boston; with Not My Job guest Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and panelists Josh Gondelman, Amy Dickinson and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Liz Vs. The Lettuce; Great News for Ears; The Yolks on...
"Back to the Future" musical will arrive on Broadway in 2023
NEW YORK -- Broadway is heading "Back to the Future."A new musical based on the 1985 movie will begin performances June 30, 2023, at the Winter Garden Theatre. Actor Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the movie, joined actor Roger Bart, who will play the character on Broadway, for the announcement.Joining Bart on Broadway is Hugh Coles as George McFly. Bart and Coles both starred in the musical in London.Additional Broadway casting, included who will be playing the role of Marty McFly, will be announced at a later date.
