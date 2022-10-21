This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2022 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “Syndromes and a Century is like a poem – the best poems smash discordant images together. The film unfolds in two parts, the first in an airy rural hospital in Thailand, the second in a modern city hospital with artificial lighting and menacing machinery that feels alienated from the human body. That juxtaposition of the old country with uber-fast global capitalism is what I feel when I go back to Shanghai, where I was born. There’s a sense in the film that science is its own kind of magic, but there are also ancient, ancestral remedies that are dying out. These two ways of curing one’s ills are always at play, because doctors prescribe pills but also talk to patients about their dreams. In one, a Buddhist monk dreams he’s being tortured by chickens. I had recurring migraines during the pandemic and it was impossible to get an appointment because migraine suffering has increased so much. This film poses the idea that, yes, there’s a physical element when we’re sick, but often a spiritual and emotional element too, and we should treat that with the same rigour.”

