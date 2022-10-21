ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Announce Official Game Status For Darren Waller

Fresh off their bye, the Las Vegas Raiders have a Sunday afternoon showdown with the Houston Texans. But apparently an extra week off wasn't enough for one key player. On Friday, the Raiders released their injury report for Sunday's game against the Texans. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was ruled out for the game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room, LB Blake Martinez

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of their bye-week at a disappointing 1-4, but this team hasn't quit on each other and they are ready to rebound this weekend. We spoke in the locker room with LB Blake Martinez about the bye week, the Houston Texans, and more.
