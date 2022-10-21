Read full article on original website
Long Beach writing Cinderella story
Long Beach and North Shore produced a pair of early Cinderella stories in the Nassau Class A girls’ soccer playoff bracket, working overtime and beyond to eliminate third-seeded South Side and No. 6 Mepham, respectively, to set up a rare quarterfinal meeting between seeds 11 and 14. On Saturday...
A pair of fun Succos Fair days in Cedarhurst
Family-friendly entertainment from Benny Friedman, Eli Marcus and DJ Gary Wallin, games, kosher food, a petting zoo and rides filled Andrew J. Parise Cedarhurst Park for the two-day Succos Fair on Oct. 15 and 16. A partnership between Community Chest South Shore and the Marion & Aaron Gural JCC, along...
Baldwin earns conference title
The Baldwin girls’ soccer team fell short of qualifying for the Nassau County Class AA playoffs but the achievements were plentiful. Baldwin won its first championship in 10 years as co-titlists of Conference AA2 with Hicksville. Senior Jessica Darby, who notched 17 goals and 4 assists, won the Conference Player of the Year. And British coach Lee Rogers captured Conference Coach of the Year.
Oceanside sails above .500 mark
Oceanside football is riding a 3-game winning streak, outscoring its last two opponents, 63-0, to move above .500 for the first time in 2022 at 4-3. But the Sailors’ work is only beginning. This Friday, Oceanside travels to Freeport for the critical regular-season finale. The winner likely gets a...
Back-to-back wins for Freeport
In what’s likely to go down as a playoff-clinching victory, Freeport dodged a pair of missed Syosset field goals late in the fourth quarter to hold on for a thrilling 22-21 win on a picture-perfect Homecoming day game Oct. 15. The Red Devils, who enter this Friday’s Nassau Conference...
Mepham holds off Hewlett, 2-1
Going on the road to play a win-or-go-home postseason game is no easy task for any team. No. 20-seed Mepham’s boys’ soccer team had a tough challenge Oct. 19 as it took on No. 13 Hewlett in the opening round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. Two first-half goals by the Pirates set the tone and was all they needed to advance, defeating the Bulldogs, 2-1.
Hewlett man charged with harassment
The incident could have come straight from a movie, but what upset a 7-year-old Hewlett boy and stirred him to wake up screaming loudly is not for a child’s film. Police said that after waking up, the boy told his parents what disturbed him. When reviewing the doorbell surveillance camera, they saw a neighbor leaving a package at the house. An occurrence that has been repeated and previously reported to the police.
