mauinow.com
Maui Council passes bill to end hotel moratorium, but cap transient vacation rentals
In a long and at times heated meeting that ended at 8:38 p.m. Friday, the Maui County Council passed Bill 159 that would end the temporary hotel moratorium, prohibit camper van usage as tourist lodging and continue the cap on transient vacation rentals. The bill amends the existing comprehensive zoning...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Despite injunction, mayor pledges to push forward with vacation rentals crackdown
Incumbent Mike Victorino faces tough reelection bid in race for Maui mayor. The general election is little over two weeks away. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino discusses his top priorities if reelected.
A Glitch In Hawaii’s New Ballot-Tracking System Catches Big Island Voters By Surprise
More than 2,000 voters on the Big Island were surprised to find a message from the county elections office Thursday informing them that their general election ballot had been received and was being counted. Problem was, none of them had received a ballot in the mail let alone voted and...
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
The Tourism Industry Is Trying To Unseat Maui Council Members Who Want To Limit Hotels
Earlier this year, the Maui County Council enacted one of the most controversial measures in recent history: A moratorium on building new hotel rooms and visitor lodgings that would last for the next two years, or until the government set a cap on the number of such places — whichever came first.
hawaiinewsnow.com
For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii. Non-lethal weapons like the Byrna launchers are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms. After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project's makeover.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Welcome back Trade Wind Weather!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through mid- week will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.
Hiker from Chile dies at Wailua Falls
The woman's traveling partner asked other hikers nearby to help them find the woman after she didn't come back to the Wailua Falls lookout for about two hours, according to KPD.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County residents to decide if they want community water authorities
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Should Maui County establish community water authorities?. That is what residents will decide this election. Ballots have already started arriving in the mail. Mary Ann “Kamalani” Pahukoa and her family have been fighting water issues in East Maui for over a century. “This is a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state public housing agency and an affordable housing developer have reached an agreement over the failed plan to redevelop a public housing complex. Eight years after the ambitious redevelopment was announced, Mayor Wright Housing in Liliha looks pretty much like it did when it was built 70...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Wide-Ranging Problems Rock Iconic Hawaii Restaurants & Visitors
Hawaii restaurants are busier than ever. At the same time, they are facing more issues than you can shake a stick at. We already know about employee shortages resulting in cutbacks in hours. But that’s just the beginning. Challenges impacting restaurant costs and customer prices are enormous in what...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind weather to dominate the work week
Typical trade wind conditions are expected for the coming week, with moderate to breezy winds bringing passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas. Stable conditions should limit rainfall through midweek. By Thursday, trade winds will back off slightly as an upper trough digs down from the north. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s race for mayor is turning into the most contentious in the state. In a debate Saturday night organized by Akaku Maui Community Media, incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino defended his record while retired Judge Richard Bissen accused Victorino of being a passive mayor. “I’ve been...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ready to vote for general elections? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All registered voters should have received their general election mail-in ballots. If you haven’t received your ballot, the state urges voters to call their county elections division right away for help. Hawaii County: (808) 961-8277. Maui County: (808) 270-7749. Kauai County: (808) 241-4800. City & County...
mauinow.com
Two visitors rescued from South Maui waters at Kamaʻole Beach Park I
Two visitors were rescued from waters at the south end of Kamaʻole Beach Park I in Kīhei on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, South District Ocean Safety officers observed two individuals struggling in the water. Ocean Safety personnel responded with one officer paddling...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption. After weeks of elevated earthquake rates, officials are now holding public meetings warning families to prepare for a natural...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Comedian Felipe Espar to perform at Blue Note Hawaii
Hawaii News Now is going to the Philippines to celebrate Filipino American History Month. Incumbent Mike Victorino faces tough reelection bid in race for Maui mayor. The general election is little over two weeks away. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino discusses his top priorities if reelected. Ohana Matters: Parent behavior
Hawaii high school football scores from Oct. 22, 2022
Hawaii high school football scores from Oct. 22.
