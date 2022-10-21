ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Welcome back Trade Wind Weather!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through mid- week will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui County residents to decide if they want community water authorities

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Should Maui County establish community water authorities?. That is what residents will decide this election. Ballots have already started arriving in the mail. Mary Ann “Kamalani” Pahukoa and her family have been fighting water issues in East Maui for over a century. “This is a...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Expect north...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Wide-Ranging Problems Rock Iconic Hawaii Restaurants & Visitors

Hawaii restaurants are busier than ever. At the same time, they are facing more issues than you can shake a stick at. We already know about employee shortages resulting in cutbacks in hours. But that’s just the beginning. Challenges impacting restaurant costs and customer prices are enormous in what...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade wind weather to dominate the work week

Typical trade wind conditions are expected for the coming week, with moderate to breezy winds bringing passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas. Stable conditions should limit rainfall through midweek. By Thursday, trade winds will back off slightly as an upper trough digs down from the north. The...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s race for mayor is turning into the most contentious in the state. In a debate Saturday night organized by Akaku Maui Community Media, incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino defended his record while retired Judge Richard Bissen accused Victorino of being a passive mayor. “I’ve been...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ready to vote for general elections? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All registered voters should have received their general election mail-in ballots. If you haven’t received your ballot, the state urges voters to call their county elections division right away for help. Hawaii County: (808) 961-8277. Maui County: (808) 270-7749. Kauai County: (808) 241-4800. City & County...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Two visitors rescued from South Maui waters at Kamaʻole Beach Park I

Two visitors were rescued from waters at the south end of Kamaʻole Beach Park I in Kīhei on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, South District Ocean Safety officers observed two individuals struggling in the water. Ocean Safety personnel responded with one officer paddling...
KIHEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Comedian Felipe Espar to perform at Blue Note Hawaii

Hawaii News Now is going to the Philippines to celebrate Filipino American History Month. Incumbent Mike Victorino faces tough reelection bid in race for Maui mayor. The general election is little over two weeks away. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino discusses his top priorities if reelected. Ohana Matters: Parent behavior...
HONOLULU, HI

