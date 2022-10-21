Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
The Pandemic Housing Bust? This interactive map shows how fast home prices are shifting in regional housing markets
In total, 19 regional housing markets notched a home price decline greater than 5% between May and September.
US home prices continued to lose momentum in August
US home prices continued to gain ground in August, but the pace of growth slowed considerably as rising mortgage rates pushed more prospective buyers out of the market.
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
deseret.com
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers
The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall
Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed
As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
Lumber prices have defied a cooling housing market to climb 26% in October, but surging mortgage rates will keep a lid on further upside
Lumber prices have rallied 26% so far in October, but further gains may be limited as the housing market slows down. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 7% in amid the Fed's ongoing rate hike policy. "At 7% interest rates, I wouldn't expect lumber to do much for a...
The 4 major US cities where the average starter home is still affordable: study
(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home sales fell in September for the eighth straight month, but thanks to soaring mortgage rates, things haven’t gotten easier for first-time home buyers. Real estate site Point2Homes.com looked at the 50 largest cities and calculated whether or not a renter could, on average, comfortably afford the median starter home.
MySanAntonio
This Fall's Latest Housing Stats Are Hiding a Surprising Upside for Homebuyers
Although the fall season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a house, homebuyers out there right now might not feel that way—and for good reason. We looked at the latest real estate statistics in our column “How’s the Housing Market This Week?" We found that this year's seasonal high point for buyers is up against some strong headwinds—including skyrocketing interest rates, soaring inflation, and overall economic volatility not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Redfin: Sellers’ Time On Market Doubles From Spring
Home sales, listings continue to decline, leading to a record share of sellers dropping prices. For the four-week period ending Oct. 16, pending home sales fell 32% and new listings fell 19%, their biggest year-over-year drops since the start of the pandemic. Homes that sold were on the market for...
The housing market will deteriorate more quickly as the impact of soaring mortgage rates hasn't been fully felt yet, Goldman Sachs says
The housing market will continue to slide in the coming months, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts said September existing homes sales data didn't fully capture the latest increase in mortgage rates. In a Thursday note, they said "we expect the deterioration in the housing market to reaccelerate in future prints."
As home sales stall, sellers' fix-it punch list budget is 50% higher, data shows
Home sellers fix-it budget has increased by 51% as buyers are no longer waiving contingencies. The average work order for repairs was $3,831 in September, compared to $2,537 in September 2021.. Fix-it repair requests are up more than 100% compared to same time a year ago, said PunchListUSA. As more...
American consumer confidence takes a hit in October
U.S. consumer confidence waned this month as concerns about inflation took hold after receding somewhat in recent months.
Housing Prices Decline for Second Month in a Row Across U.S.
House prices in the U.S. fell slightly from July to August, after year-on-year figures showed a significant rise across the board.
Canada Housing Market Slowed Down
Canada’s housing market took a serious downturn as the pandemic started to unfold in March and April 2020. However, the housing market has rebounded strongly after that, with sales volume and selling prices hitting record high after record high for the past 2 years.
US News and World Report
New Construction Mixed in September
Residential construction continued to be mixed in September, with building permits up slightly and starts down by 8.1%, the Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development reported on Wednesday. Forecasts had called for a drop in both, but the report still reflects a housing sector that is buckling...
Comments / 0