The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed

As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
This Fall's Latest Housing Stats Are Hiding a Surprising Upside for Homebuyers

Although the fall season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a house, homebuyers out there right now might not feel that way—and for good reason. We looked at the latest real estate statistics in our column “How’s the Housing Market This Week?" We found that this year's seasonal high point for buyers is up against some strong headwinds—including skyrocketing interest rates, soaring inflation, and overall economic volatility not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
Redfin: Sellers’ Time On Market Doubles From Spring

Home sales, listings continue to decline, leading to a record share of sellers dropping prices. For the four-week period ending Oct. 16, pending home sales fell 32% and new listings fell 19%, their biggest year-over-year drops since the start of the pandemic. Homes that sold were on the market for...
Canada Housing Market Slowed Down

Canada’s housing market took a serious downturn as the pandemic started to unfold in March and April 2020. However, the housing market has rebounded strongly after that, with sales volume and selling prices hitting record high after record high for the past 2 years.
New Construction Mixed in September

Residential construction continued to be mixed in September, with building permits up slightly and starts down by 8.1%, the Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development reported on Wednesday. Forecasts had called for a drop in both, but the report still reflects a housing sector that is buckling...

