Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Union Pacific

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Union Pacific UNP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Union Pacific has an average price target of $220.58 with a high of $260.00 and a low of $187.00.
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st

DAC - Free Report) : This company which is an owner of leading international containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus. Danaos Corporation...
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tenable Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Tenable Holdings TENB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $48.17 versus the current price of Tenable Holdings at $32.38, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
Benzinga

Where Verizon Communications Stands With Analysts

Verizon Communications VZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Verizon Communications has an average price target of $45.42 with a high of $55.00 and a low of $37.00.
Benzinga

A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

AT&T T - P/E: 6.29. Most recently, Harte-Hanks reported earnings per share at $0.52, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.39. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.59%, which has increased by 0.76% from 9.83% in the previous quarter. This quarter, Verizon Communications experienced an increase in...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: GATX

GATX GATX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that GATX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22. GATX bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Unum: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Unum UNM. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share. On Thursday, Unum will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Camtek

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Camtek CAMT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $26.0 versus the current price of Camtek at $22.6, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Carrier Global Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Carrier Global CARR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. On Thursday, Carrier Global will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 15 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook

Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

A Bearish Sign Appears On Seagen's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Seagen SGEN. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Holder MicroStrategy And 4 More Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Soar This Week

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and has continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move. High short interest and a high cost to borrow are among the common traits that could lead to a short squeeze. Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates based on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Advance Auto Parts

Within the last quarter, Advance Auto Parts AAP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $208.86 versus the current price of Advance Auto Parts at $174.76, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare THC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $75.8 versus the current price of Tenet Healthcare at $37.48, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Benzinga

AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

