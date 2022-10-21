Read full article on original website
Expert Ratings for Union Pacific
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Union Pacific UNP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Union Pacific has an average price target of $220.58 with a high of $260.00 and a low of $187.00.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st
DAC - Free Report) : This company which is an owner of leading international containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus. Danaos Corporation...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tenable Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Tenable Holdings TENB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $48.17 versus the current price of Tenable Holdings at $32.38, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
Where Verizon Communications Stands With Analysts
Verizon Communications VZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Verizon Communications has an average price target of $45.42 with a high of $55.00 and a low of $37.00.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
AT&T T - P/E: 6.29. Most recently, Harte-Hanks reported earnings per share at $0.52, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.39. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.59%, which has increased by 0.76% from 9.83% in the previous quarter. This quarter, Verizon Communications experienced an increase in...
Earnings Preview: GATX
GATX GATX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that GATX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22. GATX bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Unum: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Unum UNM. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share. On Thursday, Unum will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Expert Ratings for Camtek
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Camtek CAMT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $26.0 versus the current price of Camtek at $22.6, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Carrier Global Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Carrier Global CARR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. On Thursday, Carrier Global will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 15 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook
Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A Bearish Sign Appears On Seagen's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Seagen SGEN. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
Bitcoin Holder MicroStrategy And 4 More Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Soar This Week
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and has continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move. High short interest and a high cost to borrow are among the common traits that could lead to a short squeeze. Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates based on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Chevron 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Chevron CVX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.52%. Currently, Chevron has a market capitalization of $339.69 billion. Buying $100 In CVX: If an investor had bought $100 of CVX stock 20 years ago, it...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Expert Ratings for Advance Auto Parts
Within the last quarter, Advance Auto Parts AAP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $208.86 versus the current price of Advance Auto Parts at $174.76, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
Expert Ratings for Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare THC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $75.8 versus the current price of Tenet Healthcare at $37.48, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
