Boston, MA

whdh.com

Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify victim in Dorchester’s Baird Street shooting

BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston

BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver facing charges after elderly man hit and killed in Medford, police say

MEDFORD, Mass. — A driver is facing charges after hitting and killing a man who was walking in the roadway Sunday night, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the area of 330 Middlesex Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. An investigation shows the victim, a 77-year-old Malden man, was walking in the right travel lane when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Fiesta, according to law enforcement officials.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

2 arrested in 2021 Brockton homicide, investigators say

BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
HINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after person shot in Dorchester

Boston Police swarmed Dorchester’s Geneva Avenue Sunday night after a person was shot, according a BPD spokesperson. Boston 25 cameras caught the first responders setting up crime tape. It’s the second shooting on the street in as many weeks. Last week, a 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston College Students on Alert After Masked Man Seen on Security Camera

A security camera captured a man lurking outside of Boston College student apartments in Brighton Wednesday night. The resident -- who didn’t want to be on camera out of fear for her safety, said she checked her footage after seeing images of a masked man on other surveillance video in the neighborhood from the week before.
BOSTON, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting

BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspects arrested in connection with 2021 murder of 20-year-old Brockton man

BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with the 2021 murder of a 20-year-old Brockton man. According to the DA’s office, on the afternoon of September 9, 2021, Brockton Police were sent to Highland Terrace for a report of multiple gunshots. Upon their arrival, they found Jauwon Ambers suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says

A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police investigating fatal shooting in Mattapan, community hosts vigil

BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting

BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Drug trafficking investigation by officials throughout Massachusetts results in prison sentence

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Wednesday for trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Martin Angomas, of Braintree, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to four years in prison and three years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Angomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and to possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
PLYMOUTH, MA

