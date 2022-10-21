Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near Baird...
Police identify victim in Dorchester’s Baird Street shooting
Police have identified the victim in a fatal Dorchester shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. According to the Boston Police Department, Daniel Sanders, 36, suffered serious gunshot wounds on Baird Street at approximately 1:00 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, medical services transported Sanders to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WCVB
'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
Driver facing charges after elderly man hit and killed in Medford, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A driver is facing charges after hitting and killing a man who was walking in the roadway Sunday night, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the area of 330 Middlesex Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. An investigation shows the victim, a 77-year-old Malden man, was walking in the right travel lane when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Fiesta, according to law enforcement officials.
WCVB
2 arrested in 2021 Brockton homicide, investigators say
BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a 2021 homicide in Brockton, Massachusetts. On Sept. 9, 2021, Brockton police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. First responders found a man, later identified as Jauwon Ambers, 20, with a gunshot wound to the head.
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
Boston Police warn of masked man peeping into houses at night
Boston police are warning residents about a man that has been spotted peering into houses at night. According to Boston Police, the man that frequents the area around Boston College sometimes wears a mask and is often spotted between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. The man has been spotted on Radnor,...
Police investigating after person shot in Dorchester
Boston Police swarmed Dorchester’s Geneva Avenue Sunday night after a person was shot, according a BPD spokesperson. Boston 25 cameras caught the first responders setting up crime tape. It’s the second shooting on the street in as many weeks. Last week, a 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene...
NECN
Boston College Students on Alert After Masked Man Seen on Security Camera
A security camera captured a man lurking outside of Boston College student apartments in Brighton Wednesday night. The resident -- who didn’t want to be on camera out of fear for her safety, said she checked her footage after seeing images of a masked man on other surveillance video in the neighborhood from the week before.
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
Friendly Grandoit, one of ICE’s 10 most wanted, to be sentenced Tuesday
A man listed on federal immigration authorities’ top 10 most wanted list is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement arrested and charged him with unauthorized re-entry into the United States. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Friendly Grandoit, 42, in March 2021 and charged...
WCVB
Officials have identified man hit, killed on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 93 in Boston. Police said the man was struck on the northbound side of the highway at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, and came to rest on the southbound side. State police said it...
bpdnews.com
The Men and Women of the Boston Police Department Remember the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Samuel Reynolds 51 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: On Friday October 22, 1971, officer Samuel Reynolds succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained the day before in the area of 89 Bickford Avenue while attempting to stop a vehicle related to a burglary. He was survived by his wife and two children and was laid to rest at...
Suspects arrested in connection with 2021 murder of 20-year-old Brockton man
BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with the 2021 murder of a 20-year-old Brockton man. According to the DA’s office, on the afternoon of September 9, 2021, Brockton Police were sent to Highland Terrace for a report of multiple gunshots. Upon their arrival, they found Jauwon Ambers suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.
NECN
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating fatal shooting in Mattapan, community hosts vigil
BOSTON (WHDH) - As police continued to investigate, a community gathered at night to remember the woman who was shot and killed earlier Sunday. Police responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Ave. in Mattapan just before 5 a.m. and found Jasmine Burrell, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced her dead on scene.
Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting
BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
Woman shot and killed in Mattapan, Boston Police say
BOSTON — An 33-year-old woman was shot and killed in Mattapan early Sunday morning, according to Boston Police. Shortly before 5 a.m., Boston Police officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan. When officers arrived, they found Jasmine Burrell...
fallriverreporter.com
Drug trafficking investigation by officials throughout Massachusetts results in prison sentence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Wednesday for trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Martin Angomas, of Braintree, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to four years in prison and three years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Angomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and to possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
whdh.com
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
