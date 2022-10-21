ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Is There a ‘Nightmare' COVID Variant Spreading Right Now? Here's What to Know for Chicago Area

While the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 COVID subvariants have gained traction across the U.S. in recent days, another new strain is responsible for a surge in cases in Singapore. Referred to as the "nightmare" variant in some reports, XBB is the combination of two omicron subvariants - BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.10.75 - and is said to have a "significant growth advantage," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease specialist and the technical lead for COVID-19 response at the World Health Organization.
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Brookfield Zoo Whirl

It was a Safari. A Safari into the city. Not the just the city but the Hilton Chicago. And The Brookfield Zoo Whirl will never be the same. Melissa Canning, a member of the Chicago Zoological Society’s Women’s Board, and Michael Canning of the Society’s Board of Trustees co-chaired the evening, which attracted 450 attendees and raised $1.4 million.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Advocate Aurora breach may have exposed 3 million patients

CHICAGO — Advocate Aurora Health reports a data breach may have revealed sensitive information of as many as 3 million patients. Advocate said pixel technology installed on its patients portal transmitted certain patient information to Google and Meta, and possibly to other third-party vendors. The company said it disabled and removed the pixels from its […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One

The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Comcast Boosting Speeds for Xfinity Internet Customers in Chicago Area

Nearly two million Xfinity households in the Chicago area will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers across all 77 Chicago neighborhoods and the company’s service footprint in the suburbs with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference and more, all at the same time. With this latest round of speed increases, Xfinity continues to provide unparalleled value compared to other providers – including significantly faster speeds and better reliability than mobile and 5G Home Internet.
CHICAGO, IL
southportcorridorchicago.com

‘Everyone’s on edge’: String of robberies in Wrigleyville alarms residents

Isabella Klepacki says the Wrigleyville robberies have been pretty much all she and her roommates can think about. “We’ve all been making sure we’re not out past dark,” Klepacki said. “Everyone’s on edge. If you’re walking by someone, they’re kind of checking to make sure who’s behind them. So, it’s definitely been evident in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Lane shut down as crews repair expansion joint on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lane on the inbound Kennedy Expressway was shut down Friday night for an emergency repair to the pavement. Crews were out Friday night patching a pothole that had developed around an expansion joint in the inbound lanes near Armitage Avenue. The Illinois Department of Transportation said...
CHICAGO, IL
