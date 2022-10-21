Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 victims in Chicago bus stop crashhellasChicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Related
Advocate Children's Hospital compares surge in RSV cases to 'March 2020'
"This is the pediatric version of the beginning of the pandemic and it really taxed all of us for sure."
Is There a ‘Nightmare' COVID Variant Spreading Right Now? Here's What to Know for Chicago Area
While the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 COVID subvariants have gained traction across the U.S. in recent days, another new strain is responsible for a surge in cases in Singapore. Referred to as the "nightmare" variant in some reports, XBB is the combination of two omicron subvariants - BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.10.75 - and is said to have a "significant growth advantage," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease specialist and the technical lead for COVID-19 response at the World Health Organization.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Brookfield Zoo Whirl
It was a Safari. A Safari into the city. Not the just the city but the Hilton Chicago. And The Brookfield Zoo Whirl will never be the same. Melissa Canning, a member of the Chicago Zoological Society’s Women’s Board, and Michael Canning of the Society’s Board of Trustees co-chaired the evening, which attracted 450 attendees and raised $1.4 million.
Advocate Aurora breach may have exposed 3 million patients
CHICAGO — Advocate Aurora Health reports a data breach may have revealed sensitive information of as many as 3 million patients. Advocate said pixel technology installed on its patients portal transmitted certain patient information to Google and Meta, and possibly to other third-party vendors. The company said it disabled and removed the pixels from its […]
Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One
The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
Office buildings in Chicago transforming into apartments as people continue to work from home
CHICAGO - Quite a few office buildings in Chicago and across the country remain empty after the pandemic as workers continue to work from home. A new idea for that empty space? Housing. In Chicago, financial help is being offered to developers that will convert office buildings in the LaSalle...
fox32chicago.com
Mass shooting in Brighton Park during street racing event leaves 3 gang members dead
CHICAGO - Three people are now dead following a mass shooting during a street take over in Chicago's Brighton Park overnight. Police say five people were shot in the 4300 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4 a.m. Officials say the shooting happened at an illegal drag racing, street take...
Comcast Boosting Speeds for Xfinity Internet Customers in Chicago Area
Nearly two million Xfinity households in the Chicago area will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers across all 77 Chicago neighborhoods and the company’s service footprint in the suburbs with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference and more, all at the same time. With this latest round of speed increases, Xfinity continues to provide unparalleled value compared to other providers – including significantly faster speeds and better reliability than mobile and 5G Home Internet.
southportcorridorchicago.com
‘Everyone’s on edge’: String of robberies in Wrigleyville alarms residents
Isabella Klepacki says the Wrigleyville robberies have been pretty much all she and her roommates can think about. “We’ve all been making sure we’re not out past dark,” Klepacki said. “Everyone’s on edge. If you’re walking by someone, they’re kind of checking to make sure who’s behind them. So, it’s definitely been evident in the neighborhood.
CBS News
Lane shut down as crews repair expansion joint on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lane on the inbound Kennedy Expressway was shut down Friday night for an emergency repair to the pavement. Crews were out Friday night patching a pothole that had developed around an expansion joint in the inbound lanes near Armitage Avenue. The Illinois Department of Transportation said...
AHA News
2K+
Followers
887
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT
Heart and Stroke News: Stories about people, science and health, from American Heart Association News.https://www.heart.org/en/news
Comments / 0