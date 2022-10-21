Gerrie Schipske, water ratepayer advocate and candidate for the Water Replenishment District #3, today blasted WRD Director John Allen, who is running for re-election, for refusing to help Long Beach with a serious water issue created by the “duck pond” located in El Dorado Park West. Schipske represented the area containing the El Dorado duck pond for eight years as a member of the City Council.

