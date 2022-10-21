N.Y. man arrested in carjacking, robbery outside Galloway assisted-living center

A New York man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly carjacked a worker at a Galloway Township assisted-living center.

Police were called to Seashore Gardens Living Center just before 1 p.m. for the report of a man burglarizing vehicles in the parking lot, Lt. Christopher McGinty said.

Jeremiah Adejaiye, 19, of Medford, N.Y., was seen trying to burglarize at least three vehicles before he was confronted by a maintenance employee, according to the report.

Adejaiye opened the door of the Kubota Utility vehicle the working was driving, assaulted the man, pulling him from the vehicle and throwing him to the ground, McGinty said.

Adejaiye then started to drive off in the vehicle when police arrived. He then got out and tried to run, according to the report.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree carjacking, second-degree robbery and three counts of third-degree criminal attempt.

He is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The worker, who was not named, was no injured and declined medical treatment.

Galloway police thanked the Seashore Gardens staff for their help in the investigation.