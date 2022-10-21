Read full article on original website
cbia.com
Second State-Run Retirement Plan Deadline Approaches
Employers with 26 to 99 employees have until Oct. 31 to register with the state-run retirement plan or opt out of the program. It is the second wave of deadlines for employers across the state. The Connecticut Retirement Security Authority launched MyCTSavings in May of 2022. Connecticut employers with five...
cbia.com
CHRO Report: Employment Discrimination Claims Fall 10%
The following article was provided by Berchem Moses PC. It is posted here with permission. The Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities recently released its Annual Case Processing Report. What can employers take away from the reported statistics?. To start, fewer charges of employment discrimination were filed in the...
