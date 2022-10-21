ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

iheart.com

Another Major Hurricane Makes Landfall In North America

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday (October 23) morning along a stretch of the country's Pacific coast before quickly moving inland, the Associated Press reports. The center of the Category 3 hurricane was reported to have moved inland over northern Nayarit with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH at around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Axios

Hurricane Roslyn strikes Mexico's west coast as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall on Mexico's west coast near Santa Cruz as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of around 120 miles per hour on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Driving the news: As of 10 am EST, the hurricane was bringing "damaging winds, a life-threatening...
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States

Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
GreenMatters

Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday

Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
NBC News

Roslyn weakens from Category 3 Hurricane to Tropical Storm

Roslyn weakened from a Category 3 hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was moving inland at 20 mph about 55 miles south-southeast of Durango City, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph at around 1 p.m. local time, according to the hurricane center.
The Guardian

Hurricane Roslyn hits Mexico with life-threatening storm surge

Roslyn, a powerful category 3 hurricane, was moving across west-central Mexico on Sunday, dumping a life-threatening storm surge with damaging winds in its path, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Roslyn, which was downgraded from category 4 since Saturday, hit land at 5.20am local time (11.20GMT) near Santa Cruz...
BBC

Hurricane Roslyn batters Mexico's Pacific coast

A powerful hurricane made landfall in western Mexico on Sunday, causing heavy rains, flash flooding and landslides. Roslyn, a category 3 hurricane, came ashore in Nayarit state, with maximum winds of 195km/h (120mph). The hurricane has since been downgraded to a tropical cyclone and is expected to dissipate overnight. Images...
natureworldnews.com

At Least 3 Added to Casualties After Venezuelan City Caught in a Flash Flood

In Maracay, the state capital of Aragua in northern Venezuela, deadly rivers of brown water flowed through the streets on Monday as heavy rain from a rainstorm poured down the city and caused a massive landslide. Deadly Flood. According to Reuters, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that a...
US News and World Report

Two Dead in Mexico After Storm Roslyn Dumps Heavy Rains, Flooding

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Two people died on Sunday from destruction caused by Tropical Storm Roslyn after it made landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast as a powerful hurricane before weakening farther inland, authorities said. A 74-year-old man was killed in the town of Mexcaltitan de Santiago Ixcuintla when a beam fell...

