Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Another Major Hurricane Makes Landfall In North America
Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday (October 23) morning along a stretch of the country's Pacific coast before quickly moving inland, the Associated Press reports. The center of the Category 3 hurricane was reported to have moved inland over northern Nayarit with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH at around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Cuba remains in the dark after hurricane knocks out power grid
A million people are without electricity after Hurricane Ian struck western Cuba. It could head for Tampa and St. Petersburg next, the first direct hit on those cities in a century.
Boy, 11, plunges to his death after falling from 19-story balcony while family was fleeing Hurricane Ian
A YOUNG boy tragically plunged to his death from a 19-story balcony after his family fled from Hurricane Ian. The 11-year-old had sought safety at a condo in Panama City Beach after leaving Jacksonville with his relatives when tragedy struck. Despite their home city being spared the full ferocity of...
Hurricane Orlene strengthens into Category 4 storm as it heads toward western Mexico
Rapidly intensifying Category 4 Hurricane Orlene is approaching western Mexico, where it's expected to cause life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts
Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico's Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan Sunday morning and quickly moved inland.
Hurricane Roslyn strikes Mexico's west coast as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Roslyn made landfall on Mexico's west coast near Santa Cruz as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of around 120 miles per hour on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Driving the news: As of 10 am EST, the hurricane was bringing "damaging winds, a life-threatening...
At least 22 dead, dozens more missing after rain-fueled landslide sweeps through Venezuela town
Authorities say a landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain has swept through a town in central Venezuela, leaving at least 22 people dead and dozens of people missing.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday
Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
How high was Hurricane Ian’s storm surge? These scientists hunt down the answer
The first thing James Fountain looks at in a hurricane-ravaged building is the ceiling fans.
Roslyn weakens from Category 3 Hurricane to Tropical Storm
Roslyn weakened from a Category 3 hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was moving inland at 20 mph about 55 miles south-southeast of Durango City, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph at around 1 p.m. local time, according to the hurricane center.
This Day in History: October 18: The United States takes Control of Puerto Rico
Pennsylvania National Guard. Allentown PA.Public Domain. Puerto Rico was turned over to the United States on October 18, 1898, following the Spanish-American War. The island had been under Spanish control since the 1500s, but many Puerto Ricans had long desired independence.
Hurricane Roslyn hits Mexico with life-threatening storm surge
Roslyn, a powerful category 3 hurricane, was moving across west-central Mexico on Sunday, dumping a life-threatening storm surge with damaging winds in its path, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Roslyn, which was downgraded from category 4 since Saturday, hit land at 5.20am local time (11.20GMT) near Santa Cruz...
natureworldnews.com
Roslyn becomes Tropical Storm, Expected to Hit Western Mexico with Heavy Rainfall and Hurricane Conditions
Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to hit the western coast of Mexico, causing strong winds, heavy rains, and flooding rainfall. Forecasts said that Roslyn could reach hurricane level. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) posted that Tropical Storm Roslyn could bring hurricane conditions to the west and central Mexico. Residents in...
As Florida Reels From Ian, a Lookback at Hurricane Charley
Hurricane Charley was the first of the 2004 Atlantic hurricane season and left a trail of destruction in its wake.
BBC
Hurricane Roslyn batters Mexico's Pacific coast
A powerful hurricane made landfall in western Mexico on Sunday, causing heavy rains, flash flooding and landslides. Roslyn, a category 3 hurricane, came ashore in Nayarit state, with maximum winds of 195km/h (120mph). The hurricane has since been downgraded to a tropical cyclone and is expected to dissipate overnight. Images...
natureworldnews.com
At Least 3 Added to Casualties After Venezuelan City Caught in a Flash Flood
In Maracay, the state capital of Aragua in northern Venezuela, deadly rivers of brown water flowed through the streets on Monday as heavy rain from a rainstorm poured down the city and caused a massive landslide. Deadly Flood. According to Reuters, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that a...
US News and World Report
Two Dead in Mexico After Storm Roslyn Dumps Heavy Rains, Flooding
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Two people died on Sunday from destruction caused by Tropical Storm Roslyn after it made landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast as a powerful hurricane before weakening farther inland, authorities said. A 74-year-old man was killed in the town of Mexcaltitan de Santiago Ixcuintla when a beam fell...
Comments / 0