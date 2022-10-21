ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Aptos (APT): Here's What Contributed to Recent Price Move

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk

Galaxy Digital Researcher on Ethereum Blockchain and NFT Marketplace Outlook

Galaxy Digital Research Associate Salmaan Qadir joins "First Mover" to discuss its new report on the NFT market, including the finding that $1.8 billion worth of royalties have been paid to NFT creators. Plus, insights on the increasing competition in the NFT marketplace and his outlook on the layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains.
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Transactions Grew 75% MoM As It Became Third-Largest NFT Network

Transactions being made on the Cardano ($ADA) network have grown to hit 97,959 on October 19, a figure that represents a rise of roughly 75% month-on-month, according to data from the cryptocurrency’s blockchain. The figure was first shared by popular Cardano influencer ADA whale, who noted that the network’s...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes on the Fast Track to Dominating the NFT Trade Sector Against Solana and Enjin Coin

Big Eyes (BIG) has been expanding at a fantastic rate in the past few weeks, as its presale has racked up about $8.5 million in token sales since September. The platform is moving to compete with top NFT projects Solana (SOL) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), as its users eagerly anticipate its NFT club launch later in the year. Here, we present a short review of the coins as they stand.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
u.today

Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push

Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
u.today

Here's How Huobi Token (HT) Price Chart Will Look in Future, According to Exchange's Advisor

dailyhodl.com

BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals Ethereum, Solana and ETH Rival Predictions for Next Crypto Cycle

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says leading Ethereum (ETH) competitors probably don’t stand a chance of taking out the leading smart contract platform. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, Hayes says some of the leading layer-1 Ethereum rivals could present good trades next cycle, but don’t have long-term potential to overtake ETH in terms of market cap.
ambcrypto.com

Arculus™: A revolutionary cold storage wallet solution to secure crypto and NFTs

The rapid expansion of the cryptocurrency ecosystem highlights the power of the blockchain to revolutionize financial services and beyond. However, the rise in popularity and the sheer amount of digital assets flowing through these cross-chain bridges make crypto valuable targets for hackers and scammers. Thus, utmost caution is required to...
Benzinga

As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week

In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
u.today

Dogecoin "Has To" Crack Its Previous ATH, David Gokhshtein Predicts Potential

dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Says He’s Accumulating Three Ethereum Challengers Along With Three Additional Crypto Assets

Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe says he’s planning to accumulate a handful of altcoins including three Ethereum (ETH) competitors. Van de Poppe tells his 636,300 Twitter followers that he has his sights set on decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), as well as XCAD, the native asset of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace XCAD Network, and Skale (SKL), a blockchain network designed to allow developers to create and provide decentralized chains that are completely compatible with Ethereum.
coinjournal.net

Ankr launches Chainscanner block explorer for app-specific blockchains

Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure provider revolutionising the blockchain space, has launched an all-in-one block explorer and analytics tool for AppChains. The new platform is dubbed Chainscanner and is designed to offer developers and users on app-specific blockchains instant access to data and analytics reports as they interact across the ecosystem.

