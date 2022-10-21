Read full article on original website
u.today
Aptos (APT): Here's What Contributed to Recent Price Move
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk
Galaxy Digital Researcher on Ethereum Blockchain and NFT Marketplace Outlook
Galaxy Digital Research Associate Salmaan Qadir joins "First Mover" to discuss its new report on the NFT market, including the finding that $1.8 billion worth of royalties have been paid to NFT creators. Plus, insights on the increasing competition in the NFT marketplace and his outlook on the layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains.
An Intro to Soulbound Tokens With Brendan Playford, Co-Founder of Masa Finance
1. What Are Soulbound Tokens (SBTs) and How Do They Work?. Web3 today has an identity problem. It is missing a critical identity infrastructure layer for the next wave of web3 use cases to thrive. At Masa, we believe soulbound tokens used as an identity primitive is the answer. SBTs...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Transactions Grew 75% MoM As It Became Third-Largest NFT Network
Transactions being made on the Cardano ($ADA) network have grown to hit 97,959 on October 19, a figure that represents a rise of roughly 75% month-on-month, according to data from the cryptocurrency’s blockchain. The figure was first shared by popular Cardano influencer ADA whale, who noted that the network’s...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes on the Fast Track to Dominating the NFT Trade Sector Against Solana and Enjin Coin
Big Eyes (BIG) has been expanding at a fantastic rate in the past few weeks, as its presale has racked up about $8.5 million in token sales since September. The platform is moving to compete with top NFT projects Solana (SOL) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), as its users eagerly anticipate its NFT club launch later in the year. Here, we present a short review of the coins as they stand.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
u.today
Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ Says Cardano is Likely to ‘Have Its Ethereum Moment’ in Next Bull Cycle
Pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained why he believes that the people’s “favortie chain” is likely to “thrive” in the next bull cycle. On 15 March 2022, “ADA whale” explained why he is so bullish on Cardano:...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Splurge Over $312,000,000 on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin in Massive Accumulation Frenzy: Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm claims that the blockchain oracle Chainlink (LINK) is the subject of massive interest from deep-pocketed owners of the digital asset. Santiment says that holders of between 10,000 to 1,000,000 of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin have bought over 47 million more LINK over the course of the 2022 bear market.
u.today
Here's How Huobi Token (HT) Price Chart Will Look in Future, According to Exchange's Advisor

zycrypto.com
Historically Accurate Cardano On-Chain Metrics Suggest ADA Price Could Triple In Near Term
Cardano (ADA), the 8th most valued cryptocurrency by market capitalization at press time, appears largely undervalued. This observation holds bullish for ADA, implying that the asset is on the cusp of hitting new levels if it gains traction. Cardano (ADA) remains one of the most bullish altcoins at this time.
Ethereum Whales Have Pocketed A Staggering $4,550,000,000 Worth Of ETH In A Month: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Ethereum whales are busy accumulating ETH despite the ongoing bear market crunch. According to crypto analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum whales have collectively pocketed 3.3 million worth of ETH tokens in the past month. Data acquired from crypto analytics firm Santiment has revealed staggering observations regarding Ethereum whales. The data notes...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says New Crypto Wallet Could Take Ecosystem to 1,000,000,000 Users
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson says that a new crypto wallet could help bring the smart contract platform to a billion users. In a recent interview on the Big Pey podcast, Hoskinson says that the new Lace wallet will help onboard droves of new users to the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s ecosystem.
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals Ethereum, Solana and ETH Rival Predictions for Next Crypto Cycle
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says leading Ethereum (ETH) competitors probably don’t stand a chance of taking out the leading smart contract platform. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, Hayes says some of the leading layer-1 Ethereum rivals could present good trades next cycle, but don’t have long-term potential to overtake ETH in terms of market cap.
ambcrypto.com
Arculus™: A revolutionary cold storage wallet solution to secure crypto and NFTs
The rapid expansion of the cryptocurrency ecosystem highlights the power of the blockchain to revolutionize financial services and beyond. However, the rise in popularity and the sheer amount of digital assets flowing through these cross-chain bridges make crypto valuable targets for hackers and scammers. Thus, utmost caution is required to...
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
u.today
Dogecoin "Has To" Crack Its Previous ATH, David Gokhshtein Predicts Potential

CNBC
Binance is ‘narrowing down’ identity of hacker behind $570 million crypto attack, CEO says
After getting some tips from law enforcement, Binance is now “narrowing down” the hacker behind the attack, CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC Monday. Zhao said the BNB Chain was able to prevent around 80% to 90% of the targeted funds from being taken by the hacker. Cryptocurrency exchange...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says He’s Accumulating Three Ethereum Challengers Along With Three Additional Crypto Assets
Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe says he’s planning to accumulate a handful of altcoins including three Ethereum (ETH) competitors. Van de Poppe tells his 636,300 Twitter followers that he has his sights set on decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), as well as XCAD, the native asset of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace XCAD Network, and Skale (SKL), a blockchain network designed to allow developers to create and provide decentralized chains that are completely compatible with Ethereum.
coinjournal.net
Ankr launches Chainscanner block explorer for app-specific blockchains
Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure provider revolutionising the blockchain space, has launched an all-in-one block explorer and analytics tool for AppChains. The new platform is dubbed Chainscanner and is designed to offer developers and users on app-specific blockchains instant access to data and analytics reports as they interact across the ecosystem.
