Read full article on original website
Related
tpr.org
How disinformation is threatening the midterm elections in Texas
David Triebs hangs a white flag with a semi-automatic rifle and the words “COME AND TAKE IT” from his white pickup truck. On a recent afternoon in August, the 57-year-old parked his truck at the Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park to protest a campaign event for Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke.
tpr.org
Former Ann Richards campaign manager says maintaining hope is key to surviving Texas politics
Early voting begins Monday in the 2022 midterm election. Texas Democrats are hoping to recapture any statewide office for the first time in 28 years. The last time Texas elected a Democratic governor was 32 years ago. Mary Beth Rogers was on the front lines when that happened. She was...
tpr.org
Texas Matters: Rep. Larson's crossparty endorsement and voter suppression concerns
State Rep. Lyle Larson is a lifelong Republican. He represents House District 122, which is in northern Bexar County. Larson has a long record of being a fiscal hawk and a hard-core principled conservative. And that put him at loggerheads with the leadership with the Texas GOP where the word “conservative” has taken on a different meaning.
tpr.org
District 118 Republican John Lujan defends $5.4 million state contract against ethics criticisms
John Lujan, the Republican running for re-election in Texas House District 118 on the south and east sides of San Antonio, denied wrongdoing during a candidate forum on TPR’s “The Source” over sitting on a committee that oversees a $5.4 million contract his personal business has with the state.
tpr.org
Texas state trooper who responded to Uvalde shooting fired during response inquiry
The Department of Public Safety has fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, one of the state troopers who responded to the May school shooting in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Maldonado is the latest law enforcement official — and the first state police officer — to be fired in the wake of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, during which more than 300 officers from agencies across the state waited more than an hour to breach a door and kill the shooter.
Comments / 0