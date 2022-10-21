ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
tpr.org

How disinformation is threatening the midterm elections in Texas

David Triebs hangs a white flag with a semi-automatic rifle and the words “COME AND TAKE IT” from his white pickup truck. On a recent afternoon in August, the 57-year-old parked his truck at the Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park to protest a campaign event for Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Texas Matters: Rep. Larson's crossparty endorsement and voter suppression concerns

State Rep. Lyle Larson is a lifelong Republican. He represents House District 122, which is in northern Bexar County. Larson has a long record of being a fiscal hawk and a hard-core principled conservative. And that put him at loggerheads with the leadership with the Texas GOP where the word “conservative” has taken on a different meaning.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Texas state trooper who responded to Uvalde shooting fired during response inquiry

The Department of Public Safety has fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, one of the state troopers who responded to the May school shooting in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Maldonado is the latest law enforcement official — and the first state police officer — to be fired in the wake of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, during which more than 300 officers from agencies across the state waited more than an hour to breach a door and kill the shooter.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy