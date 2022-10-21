ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, AL

AL.com

What are the biggest fish ever caught in Alabama? Here are angler records

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Record fish caught in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Alabama from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the Eastern Blvd. Service Road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Gov. Ivey awards over $19 million to help boost Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Last Thursday, Oct. 13, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities, and counties. The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer services, and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas

It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to help low income families with home energy costs during winter months. The grants, totaling $2.58 million, will allow community service agencies to provide funding to help families heat their homes. “As we enter the coldest months of the year, many...
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law

The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
AUBURN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom

Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
ANDALUSIA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name

Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WSFA

MPS students work with TV actors during workshop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools students were left starstruck Saturday after participating in an acting workshop at Carver High School. Actors Patricia Rae and J. Alex Brinson from Oprah Winfrey Network drama series “All Rise” provided feedback to students after they performed monologues on stage. “When...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

All of Alabama projected to be in a drought by early 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just over 77% of Alabama is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions as of October 20th. That number is expected to go up to about 100% by the end of January 2023. That’s according to the latest seasonal outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center.
ALABAMA STATE

