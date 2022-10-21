Read full article on original website
elmoreautauganews.com
Local agencies receive $2.58 Million to assist low-income families with Utility Costs
MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $2.58 million to help low-income households with home energy costs during the winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide funding to help low-income families heat their homes this winter. “As we enter the coldest months of...
What are the biggest fish ever caught in Alabama? Here are angler records
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
thecutoffnews.com
Record fish caught in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Alabama from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
WSFA
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the Eastern Blvd. Service Road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It...
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Revelers Say ‘Thank You’ to City Employees; Announce Sean Dietrich as Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras Parade Feb. 4
On October 21st, the Millbrook Revelers organization invited ALL Millbrook city employees to have lunch at the Millbrook Civic Center. It was a way to say “Thank You” for all their help with the Mardi Gras Parade and for what they do for the city. Over 170 lunch...
Details on Early Week Tornado, Damaging Wind Threat in Alabama
Last week we experienced a cold snap that even broke some record temperature lows in Alabama. Now, the warm and dry weather continues through Monday. Then we are faced with the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday. Townsquare Media is closely monitoring the potential for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
sylacauganews.com
Gov. Ivey awards over $19 million to help boost Alabama communities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Last Thursday, Oct. 13, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities, and counties. The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer services, and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
Woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
thebamabuzz.com
See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas
It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to help low income families with home energy costs during winter months. The grants, totaling $2.58 million, will allow community service agencies to provide funding to help families heat their homes. “As we enter the coldest months of the year, many...
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law
The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
Andalusia Star News
Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom
Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
Alabama high school football scores; did your team win or lose?
Alabama high school football scores from around the state on Friday night. Prattville Christian Academy 41, Sumter Central High School 20. Bowdon, Ga. vs. Pike Liberal Arts, ccd.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
Check out all of Friday’s Week 10 high school football scores from across Alabama
The No. 1 teams in both Class 7A and Class 6A went down Friday night. Thompson lost 9-0 at home to Hoover in Class 7A. Saraland lost 27-26 on the road at Theodore in Class 6A. Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright and Class 4A No. 1 Montgomery Catholic both won their games against other ranked teams.
WSFA
MPS students work with TV actors during workshop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools students were left starstruck Saturday after participating in an acting workshop at Carver High School. Actors Patricia Rae and J. Alex Brinson from Oprah Winfrey Network drama series “All Rise” provided feedback to students after they performed monologues on stage. “When...
WSFA
All of Alabama projected to be in a drought by early 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just over 77% of Alabama is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions as of October 20th. That number is expected to go up to about 100% by the end of January 2023. That’s according to the latest seasonal outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center.
