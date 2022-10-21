Read full article on original website
Tesla’s Bitcoin Bet Goes Terribly Wrong
E-car manufacturer Tesla has reported a $170 million impairment loss on its Bitcoin bet in its recent quarterly 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to accounting rules, Bitcoin is considered to be a collectible. This means that cryptocurrency investments are generally held at a cost. Companies are required to recognize impairment charges if the fair value of the cryptocurrency falls below its carrying value.
Dogecoin "Has To" Crack Its Previous ATH, David Gokhshtein Predicts Potential
FTX Says That Adding Spot Cardano (ADA) Pair Is on Roadmap
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has tweeted that adding a spot Cardano (ADA) pair is already on the exchange’s roadmap in response to a disgruntled user. Bankman-Fried has noted that the popular trading platform currently offers perpetual futures tied to the popular cryptocurrency for its international users. FTX also lets...
Here's How Huobi Token (HT) Price Chart Will Look in Future, According to Exchange's Advisor
Chainlink (LINK) Boasts 12 Integrations Across Top 5 Chains in Past Week
Only Fourth of Australians Support CBDC Issuance
According to a recent survey published by global decision intelligence company Morning Consult, only a fourth of Australians support the issuance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Only 5% of those Australians who took part in the poll would "strongly" be in favor of such an initiative. Notably, support...
XRP's Last Piece of Puzzle Snapped Into Place, States Lawyer
It has been learned that statements from 3,000 XRP holders will be involved in the lawsuit between the crypto company Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The notarized testimonies, referred to in law as affidavits, were collected directly by Ripple. The collection of XRP holders' affidavits was made possible thanks to the steps initiated by the pro-XRP lawyer and activist John Deaton, who also represents this group in a class action lawsuit against the SEC.
"Ethereum Killer" Tezos (XTZ) Now Supported by Robinhood
Popular online broker Robinhood Markets (HOOD) has added support for Tezos (XTZ), one of the top Ethereum (ETH) competitors, according to a Monday announcement. In addition, the commission-free trading platform also added support for the Aave (AAVE) cryptocurrency, the native cryptocurrency of the eponymous decentralized finance protocol. The price of...
AAVE (AAVE) Now Listed by Stock Brokerage Giant Robinhood
XRP-Oriented Funds Experience Huge Inflows Ahead of SEC v. Ripple Outcome
According to the latest fund flow report around cryptocurrency-oriented products presented by CoinShares, last week was negative. However, those XRP-oriented products ended the week with a positive inflow of $800,000. Month-to-month inflows to XRP amounted to $700,000 and year-to-year to $9.5 million. As the source notes, while inflows to XRP...
Axie Infinity Plunged to 16-Month Lows, Active Players Drained Massively
Next Aptos? Shardeum Airdrop Might Be on Menu
What is Shardeum and why is this blockchain crucial for Web3?. Ash L, investment lead in Signum Capital, a VC heavyweight with FTX, Polkadot, Moonbeam and Fantom in its portfolio, shares his forecast on the airdrop of Shardeum, an upcoming L1 blockchain by the WazirX CEO. Shardeum airdrop might be...
Cardano (ADA) Is Extremely Undervalued According to On-chain Data
Bitcoin Is Too Important, Robert Kiyosaki Says, Don't Waste Your Time on Skeptics
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Wants to Solve Twitter's Bot Problem
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed to introduce a conditional burn mechanism for dealing with Twitter’s persistent burn mechanism. The recipient should have the right to burn tokens or donate to charity. However, messages should remain free if they are not marked as spam. Buterin's proposal came in response...
Ripple Clocks 10 Years, Ripple VP Makes Exciting Prediction
Ripple v. SEC: XRP Holders' Support Felt With 3,000 Affidavits Submitted
Cardano Founder Says "Something Special" Is Coming in November
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has teased the Cardano community with a new announcement earlier today. The prominent cryptocurrency enthusiast claims that “something special” is coming in November without going further into details. Hoskinson attached an animated GIF with the “Good News Everyone!” catchphrase said by the character Professor...
U.S. Dollar (DXY) Crashing Crypto Market Once Again: Crypto Market Review, October 21
