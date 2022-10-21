Read full article on original website
The Best Way to Store Whole and Cut Onions
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The onion is a many-splendored thing. Humble but important, it’s essential to countless recipes, where it often plays a back-up role to the star ingredients. But make no mistake: The onion is its own star. So versatile and affordable, the onion is one of those ingredients you should have on-hand at all times. But how to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible? It’s easy — just follow these steps, and enjoy your alliums for weeks at a time.
2 simple ways to save on your McDonald’s order
A television commercial from 1969 shows a well-to-do-looking man being served a McDonald’s meal on a silver platter. Fine dining for a cheap price. “When you pay for two hamburgers, French fries and a Coke, you get change back from your dollar,” the narrator says as the butler drops the change on the table.
8 Advent Calendars Available at Costco Right Now
Even though the 1st of December is still a few weeks away, retailers have been offering advent calendars since September. Gone are the days when these calendars consisted of bite-size pieces of milk chocolate shaped like Santa and jingle bells. There are now options for kids and adults alike, with all sorts of surprises for each day in December leading up to Christmas — even your pets can get in on the fun.
The $4 Aldi Dinner Shortcut That I Always Have in My Freezer
Aldi sometimes transports me back to the Italian neighborhood I grew up in: I’m not Italian, but I grew up mooching off Mrs. Silvestri’s Italian home cooking. I would play with her daughter, my friend Anna, and deliberately try to hang around through dinnertime because her pasta was way better than my mom’s.
This Editor-Approved Velvet Sofa From Wayfair Is More Than 50% Off
It's no secret that we love Wayfair at Hunker. The retailer has everything from high-design bouclé accent chairs to extendable dining tables that will upgrade your home, even on a budget. But if there's one setback, it's not being able to see the furniture and home decor IRL since Wayfair doesn't currently have any brick-and-mortar stores. Luckily, I came across a stunning (and surprisingly comfortable) Wayfair sofa at an unlikely place and it just so happens to be up to 58% off right now.
How to Make an Oil Pie Crust
When it comes to homemade pie crust recipes, a simple pat-in oil pie crust is one of the easiest. It’s a super quick way to get a tender, golden pie crust and works for just about any sweet or savory pie. The best part: No rolling necessary!. An oil...
Clean your mirrors with tea, blitz the microwave with vinegar... and ditch the Dyson!
AS THE cost of living spirals, employing a cleaner is more of a luxury than ever. Around my area, some people are cutting back on outside help and others have cut down on the hours their cleaner does to save money. Those who do all the chores themselves, meanwhile, are...
Martha Stewart’s Boozy Baked Cheese Appetizer Is a Thanksgiving Must-try
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving is on its way, and while we’re busy doing recipe research, plotting the best way to cook our turkey, and dreaming up new pies, there’s one thing we don’t want to be overlooked: Thanksgiving appetizers. After all, guests will need something to munch on while the scintillating smells waft from the kitchen as the turkey roasts — especially if you’re serving cocktails before the big meal. Leave it to Martha Stewart to come up with a solution so elegant, guests will feel like you went out of your way to make their appetizer special, but little will they know that it only took about 10 minutes to put it together.
Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains?
For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
There’s a Gold Mine of Under-$20 Gifts on Sale at Anthropologie
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Here’s your nudge to get a head-, an arm-, and a leg start on holiday shopping: Anthropologie’s sale is on sale. Now through October 23, you can score an extra 40% off its already discounted clearance section—much of which includes crowd-pleasing gifts for well under $20. After combing through 500-plus deals, we discovered an abundance of shockingly affordable gems. A $7 set of mushroom-shaped salt and pepper shakers, for starters, and four mouth-blown amber flutes for a fraction of their former price. Much of the marked-down stock is already selling out, so we organized our top picks into common giftee categories (hosts, moms, and kids). Below, shop our guide to the best Anthropologie gifts on sale. (Note: Furniture is excluded, all sales are final, and the 40% off discount is applied to your cart at checkout.)
These Martha Stewart-inspired pumpkin bars are packed with the best flavors of fall
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. Fall slipped quietly through the side door a few weeks ago with its cooler, crisper air, and I didn't even notice....
How to clean oven racks
From chocolate brownies to oven-baked pizzas, ovens are a lifesaver when it comes to cooking. It is important, however, to keep your oven racks clean after each use to prevent them from getting greasy and dirty. How do I clean oven racks?. Using an oven is a great way to...
25 best gifts for sisters, for any occasion
No matter how close you and your sister are, or how much you have in common, finding a gift she’ll love, whether for her birthday or the holidays, can be tricky. But you — striving to be her favorite sibling — will not settle until you find her something she can unwrap, use and enjoy. So if you are on the hunt and need some help coming up with an idea, Select helped streamline the process with a list of great, year-round gifts to treat your sister.
Don't Buy Distilled Water. Save Money and Make It Yourself in 5 Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of other minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It's used for a variety of things in medical settings and at home. And while you can buy distilled water at the store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own. All you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it's a game changer.
These Pecan Pumpkin Pie Bars Combine the Best of Both Worlds of Pecan Pie and Pumpkin Pie
When the leaves start to change colors and the weather requires you to walk outside with a jacket, it's time to break out the flour, sugar, pumpkin, and spices and get in the kitchen and bake something delicious! We can start off by making these Pecan Pumpkin Pie Bars. You...
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
Easy Oreo Cake Recipe
Unless you have an under-active sweet tooth, there's nothing quite like biting into a forkful of cake. And when that cake is covered in Oreo frosting, it's even better. Mashed recipe developer and food photographer Jessica Morone from Jess Loves Baking has created a decadent recipe we guarantee you'll want to taste. Aside from the flavor and the deliciously moist consistency, Morone praises this recipe for being extra easy. If you're looking at the layered assembly and are ready to skip over to something simpler, she eliminates any hesitation by explaining that "this recipe cuts down on most of the time and effort it usually takes."
Here’s a Brilliant Chic-but-Cheap (Under-$100!) Backsplash Hack
Freelance writer Dana McMahan is a chronic adventurer, serial learner, and whiskey enthusiast based in Louisville, Kentucky. Renovating a kitchen comes with a million decisions, and an endless loop of Well, if we spend on this, we have to cut back on that. The trouble is you can quickly run out of things to cut back on.
This DIYer Upcycled IKEA Kallax Shelves Into a Stunning Workbench
It never fails to impress us how creative people can get with IKEA furniture. United Kingdom-based DIYer Shayna Alnwick posted a video on Instagram (@theflippedpiece) demonstrating their process of creating what they called their dream workbench, created from IKEA's Kallax Shelves. They start with two Kallax units, one in white...
Are You Supposed To Sharpen Your Serrated Bread Knife?
Sharpening your knives is just about as appealing of a chore as, say, re-seasoning your cast-iron skillet or dusting the fan blades. It doesn't take long to accomplish, but it is oh-so tempting to put off until you can absolutely wait no longer. While usually the suspects that need sharpening are the big kitchen knives that are used to mince and chop, there might be another that needs your attention every now and then: the bread knife.
