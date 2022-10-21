Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Related
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos City Council adopts General Plan 2042, expands planning area
Keeps ag/rural land for migratory birds and from being rezoned industrial. During their meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Los Banos City Council unanimously adopted the General Plan 2042 update, which has been in the works since 2017, expanded the city’s Planning Area, the associated Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and the new Annexation Ordinance. The expanded Planning Area includes enlarging the Proposed Urban Growth Boundary (UGB), Proposed Sphere of Influence (SOI) and Proposed Area of Interest (AOI) for future potential annexations into the city limits. (See Los Banos Draft General Plan 2042)
mercedcountytimes.com
County leaders call for probe into errors on mailed ballots
The controversy over incorrect mail-in ballots has finally reached the Merced County’s elected officials, who called Tuesday for an outside investigation into what went wrong. Last week, more than 4,100 voters in Atwater, Gustine, Merced, Los Banos and Santa Nella received mail-in ballots with the wrong information. The worst...
Did Candidate Keating’s Biggest Donor Sell MID Water?
It was probably only a coincidence that Frank Damrell and Robert Frobose were chatting in front of an outdoor bulletin board that read “Modesto Irrigation District Public Information” on Tuesday, October 11. Damrell and Frobose had just come out of a meeting of the Modesto Irrigation District (MID)...
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: California High-Speed Rail Board Awards Design Contract for Central Valley Stations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors today unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare and Bakersfield stations that will serve high-speed rail passengers on the initial 171-mile segment. Click for larger version of preliminary conceptual...
KMPH.com
Fresno family opens small business in honor of late son following deadly fentanyl overdose
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A small business bakery held its grand opening Saturday morning in honor of the owners' and parents' late son. Owners Jimmy In and Monique Keo of Mochilicious in southeast Fresno held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday among a crowd full of both smiles and tears. In and Keo celebrated the grand opening of their small business with a tribute to their late son Nathan, who died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2021. Nathan's favorite snack was mochi donuts, which before Saturday, could only be found across town.
3 first-generation Latinas working together in immigration law
Alejandra, Linda and Jessica are all first-generation Latinas in the Law field and work at the New American Legal Clinic in Clovis.
mercedcountytimes.com
Local elections under clouds of controversy
Errors on ballots that were sent out. A misleading and illegal campaign flier that is circulated. Candidate signs allegedly being torn down, or even shot at with pellets. Lots of money being aimed at one particular north Merced district. And a transparent redistricting process that produced new election boundaries, but...
thesungazette.com
Visalia fire station costs more than predicted
At the city council meeting on Oct. 17, the city’s engineering department received council approval to take the bid construction documents for the fire station to the city’s Measure N committee for approval of additional project funding. The city originally had a tentative schedule to go out for...
AOL Corp
How much did it cost to buy a home in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Oct. 9?
The median price per square foot for a home in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County increased in the past week to $227, which is the highest in the county. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County was $216. After Hanford,...
Motorcyclist in the hospital following a crash in Fresno County
California Highway Patrol officers responded to Auberry road near highway 168 for a report of a crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
KMPH.com
Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic
Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Big Rig Collision on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County
On October 15, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal truck crash on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County. The incident occurred shortly after 11:40 p.m. on Henry Miller Avenue close to Cherokee Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Truck Crash on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County. A...
thesungazette.com
Pedestrian killed in hit and run accident on Mooney Boulevard
VISALIA – Mooney Boulevard is a well traveled street even at night time. An individual was crossing the road when she was hit by a car and later succumbed to her injuries. On Oct. 19 at approximately 8:50 p.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to a Vehicle vs. Pedestrian traffic collision at Mooney/Tulare. Upon arrival it was learned that the pedestrian was crossing Mooney when she was struck by a vehicle being driven southbound Mooney.
Two arrested after home burglary leads to car chase in Fresno county
A man and a woman are in custody this Saturday morning, after allegedly burglarizing a home and leading authorities on a car chase in Fresno county.
Merced Fire investigating what started fire near Merced Regional Airport
According to the Merced City Fire Department, a total of 85 acres were burned. The fire is under investigation.
Officials investigating fatal crash in Fresno County
The fatal crash was reported just before noon Sunday morning on Highway 180 and Silver Lane.
Texas Roadhouse hiring 230 jobs in Visalia with new restaurant
Texas Roadhouse is bringing 230 jobs to Visalia as it staffs up for its grand opening.
Texas Roadhouse bringing hundreds of jobs to Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of a well-known steakhouse will soon bring hundreds of new jobs to Visalia. A Texas Roadhouse location is set to open near Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway in December. A spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse said they are looking to hire 230 people for the new location. Positions that are […]
Man steals over $1,500 worth of beer from Fresno company, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man racked up an expensive tab after stealing beer from a beverage distribution center, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a recent break-in, officers said a man stole $1,500 worth of beer from Valley Wide Beverage near East and Central avenues. Surveillance photos provided by police show a man […]
Driver killed in head on crash in San Joaquin County
A head-on crash in San Joaquin County left a man dead Friday night. According to the South San Joaquin Fire Authority, the crash happened on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road just north of the city of Tracy. The driver of one of the cars involved died from their injuries. The...
Comments / 0