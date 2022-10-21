ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos City Council adopts General Plan 2042, expands planning area

Keeps ag/rural land for migratory birds and from being rezoned industrial. During their meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Los Banos City Council unanimously adopted the General Plan 2042 update, which has been in the works since 2017, expanded the city’s Planning Area, the associated Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and the new Annexation Ordinance. The expanded Planning Area includes enlarging the Proposed Urban Growth Boundary (UGB), Proposed Sphere of Influence (SOI) and Proposed Area of Interest (AOI) for future potential annexations into the city limits. (See Los Banos Draft General Plan 2042)
LOS BANOS, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

County leaders call for probe into errors on mailed ballots

The controversy over incorrect mail-in ballots has finally reached the Merced County’s elected officials, who called Tuesday for an outside investigation into what went wrong. Last week, more than 4,100 voters in Atwater, Gustine, Merced, Los Banos and Santa Nella received mail-in ballots with the wrong information. The worst...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: California High-Speed Rail Board Awards Design Contract for Central Valley Stations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors today unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare and Bakersfield stations that will serve high-speed rail passengers on the initial 171-mile segment. Click for larger version of preliminary conceptual...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno family opens small business in honor of late son following deadly fentanyl overdose

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A small business bakery held its grand opening Saturday morning in honor of the owners' and parents' late son. Owners Jimmy In and Monique Keo of Mochilicious in southeast Fresno held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday among a crowd full of both smiles and tears. In and Keo celebrated the grand opening of their small business with a tribute to their late son Nathan, who died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2021. Nathan's favorite snack was mochi donuts, which before Saturday, could only be found across town.
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Local elections under clouds of controversy

Errors on ballots that were sent out. A misleading and illegal campaign flier that is circulated. Candidate signs allegedly being torn down, or even shot at with pellets. Lots of money being aimed at one particular north Merced district. And a transparent redistricting process that produced new election boundaries, but...
MERCED, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia fire station costs more than predicted

At the city council meeting on Oct. 17, the city’s engineering department received council approval to take the bid construction documents for the fire station to the city’s Measure N committee for approval of additional project funding. The city originally had a tentative schedule to go out for...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic

Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Big Rig Collision on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County

On October 15, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal truck crash on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County. The incident occurred shortly after 11:40 p.m. on Henry Miller Avenue close to Cherokee Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Truck Crash on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County. A...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Pedestrian killed in hit and run accident on Mooney Boulevard

VISALIA – Mooney Boulevard is a well traveled street even at night time. An individual was crossing the road when she was hit by a car and later succumbed to her injuries. On Oct. 19 at approximately 8:50 p.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to a Vehicle vs. Pedestrian traffic collision at Mooney/Tulare. Upon arrival it was learned that the pedestrian was crossing Mooney when she was struck by a vehicle being driven southbound Mooney.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Texas Roadhouse bringing hundreds of jobs to Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of a well-known steakhouse will soon bring hundreds of new jobs to Visalia. A Texas Roadhouse location is set to open near Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway in December. A spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse said they are looking to hire 230 people for the new location. Positions that are […]
VISALIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy