Pharmacy staffing shortages causing headaches for local residents
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local pharmacies are adjusting hours because of the pharmacist shortage and it's causing serious problems for customers who need their prescriptions.Many people said they have gone to their local Rite Aid, expecting the pharmacy to be open, and it was closed or the hours were cut back, leaving them scrambling to get their prescriptions.Staffing problems at pharmacies are causing frustration for people who need prescriptions or vaccinations.Adam Causgrove was supposed to get a covid booster shot at the Rite Aid in Mt. Washington last weekend, but they canceled his appointment."It was all set last Saturday and about...
See which ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region have the most expensive houses
PITTSBURGH — There are 11 ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region that topped $300,000 for the median value of an owner-occupied home in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Looking at data for those postal codes with populations of more than 1,000, published in the annual...
Pitt, CMU students react to possible reversal of plan to cancel student loan debt
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, a federal appeals court put President Joe Biden’s plan on pause to dismiss up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible applicants or up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients. The court is considering a legal challenge from six Republican-led states. On the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew named Top Diversity Leader for second year in a row
Dr. Pettigrew is SVP and Chief DEI officer for Highmark Health, AHN. For the second year in a row, Pittsburgh’s Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, M.D., has been selected by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the industry’s Top Diversity Leaders, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned. Dr. Larkins-Pettigrew is the...
UPMC hospitals operating normally after false reports of active shooter
PITTSBURGH — A UPMC representative addressed a false alert that was sent out Monday morning, notifying employees of an active shooter. Police responded to Presbyterian hospital around 8:15 a.m. after a Bronze Alert went out, warning employees of an active shooter situation. University of Pittsburgh police put out a social media post, advising people to avoid the area because of a possible man with a gun.
These are the top 25 highest-paying jobs in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ data that lists the top 25 highest-paying jobs throughout the Pittsburgh region has changed quite a bit since it was last released. The most recent data available from the BLS is from May 2021. As in previous lists, occupations in...
DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
Pitt News
‘Very unsettling’: Students have mixed reactions to Pitt’s response to Cathedral of Learning assault
For John Alston, the heightened security presence in the Cathedral of Learning following a reported sexual assault inside the building, is “unsettling,” especially for Pitt’s Black community. “I think the increase of cops is kind of hurting the Black community at Pitt,” Alston, a first-year film major,...
Westmoreland transit halts drug testing of administrative staff
The Westmoreland County Transit Authority board has eliminated a requirement for members of the agency’s administrative team to be subjected to random drug testing. The board signed off on a request after officials said the requirement was unnecessary. Its elimination also could save money, officials said. “No one has...
‘Critical to protecting our democracy’: Author Tim Miller says of Pa.’s governor race
The former GOP strategist holds forth on Mastriano v. Shapiro; Fetterman and Oz, and why democracy is worth saving. The post ‘Critical to protecting our democracy’: Author Tim Miller says of Pa.’s governor race appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
explore venango
Governor Wolf Announces $2.6MM Investment in Cranberry Mall Water Treatment Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Venango County will receive a $2,636,675 loan to construct a new 350 gallons-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant. This loan is part of a $236 million investment for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
Giant Eagle looking to fill 1,400 positions at hiring event
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Giant Eagle is holding a hiring event at all its Pittsburgh-area locations to try and fill more than 1,400 open positions. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at all Giant Eagles and Market Districts. The company said candidates will be able to interview in-store and have the opportunity to receive same-day offers. Giant Eagle said there's a range of opportunities from hourly jobs to leadership roles. It's trying to fill positions like cake decorators, bakers and meat cutters.The company is encouraging anyone who's interested to look at open positions online and apply to be pre-scheduled for an interview.
Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would...
New homeless shelter to open in Downtown Pittsburgh
A new 45,000-square-foot facility homeless shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh will soon open to help provide services and beds for people in need. The Second Avenue Commons is run by Pittsburgh Mercy, in collaboration with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Second Avenue Commons, Inc. and UPMC.
Multiple units in apartment building on Pittsburgh’s South Side suspected to have bed bugs
PITTSBURGH — Out of 133 apartments in Carson Towers on the South Side, 14 of them are suspected to have bed bugs. A spokesperson for Carson Towers said they shut down common areas yesterday to try to stop the spread, and are currently taking care of the affected areas.
wtae.com
Democratic and Republican officials on Pennsylvania's political races
Leaders from the Democratic and Republican parties are weighing in on Pennsylvania’s role in the 2022 midterms with Election Day less than three weeks away. Allegheny County Republican Chair Sam DeMarco was less than impressed with President Joe Biden's visit to Pittsburgh Thursday, dismissing it as a photo-op. He...
Woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. Armstrong County dispatchers said first responders were sent to Rimerton Road in Madison Township at around 12:48 p.m. for reports of a house fire. The fire was raised to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived.
In brief: News from Fox Chapel, O'Hara and Sharpsburg
—- Wiggle Storytime, a special storytime for children ages 2 and younger with their parent/caregiver, is scheduled for 10:30-11 a.m. at Cooper-Siegel Community Library, 403 Fox Chapel Road. The program is designed to engage young children in positive experiences with stories and songs to help them learn language, bond with...
Weapon found on student inside Canon-McMillan High School
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A student at Canon-McMillan High School was removed by police after a weapon was discovered on them Friday morning. According to a letter sent to district families, the North Strabane Township Police Department and administration members were able to remove the student from the classroom without incident.
Go Ape closing in North Park
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13. "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location.
