Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Art Attack in Med City
(ABC 6 News) – Artists took to the Peace Plaza to share a number of unique pieces during the Art Attack Gallery. The art gallery included a display inside the Chateau Theater and a grafitti wall for everyone to part in. Organizers say they have been doing smaller events...
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
Thousands in Rochester Lose Power Due to Sunday Storms (Update)
Update 10-24 9:40 a.m.: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A line of late-season thunderstorms knocked out power for thousands of customers in Rochester Sunday night. Rochester Public Utilities reported over 3,000 customers had lost power around 9 p.m. Crews has to navigate strong winds and lightening during power restoration efforts. The...
12 Unwritten Rules of Halloween in Rochester
So you've got your pumpkins, your costume is picked out, you have the candy, and you're all set for Halloween! Not so fast. Before everyone hits the streets in Rochester, MN for trick-or-treating there are some unwritten Halloween rules that we need to talk about. Some of these unwritten rules...
Rochester House Goes All Out For Halloween With 110+ Inflatables In Their Yard
If you've been looking for the BEST decorated house in Rochester, Minnesota for Halloween, I found a place that already has over 100 inflatables in their yard! And they aren't done decorating. Check Out The Boyer Halloween Display in Rochester, Minnesota That Already Has Over 100 Inflatables Set Up!. I...
New Lounge Under Thai Pop Now Open in Downtown Rochester
Remember when Grand Rounds had a secret restaurant in their basement? Now that Thai Pop has taken over the space on the corner of Historic 3rd Street and Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota, they've also taken over the basement with a new name-less lounge. Thai Pop Opens New Lounge Under...
Where to Rent Tools And Other Items in Owatonna
Did you know that renting tools was a thing? I was thinking about this the other day because I would love to do some DIY projects but I don’t own any tools to do so. I also don’t have the money or knowledge to know what to buy, and I don’t know when I would use them next.
You’ll Love The Spooky Halloween Wine Walk in Rochester
What goes well with Halloween? No, not chocolate. I know that was your first thought but the real answer is wine. Yes, wine!. Southeast Minnesota Winery Hosting Halloween Wine Walk. I was looking for a bunch of trunk-or-treats for families to enjoy (which btw, I found over 20+ and you...
20+ Amazing Trunk-or-Treat Events In and Around Rochester
I don't know which parent out there in the world made the decision to gather up friends in a parking lot, open up the truck, throw a few decorations together to make a "Halloween display" and have their kids grab candy from every single trunk, but that person is a genius. Below are over 20 different trunk-or-treat events in and around the Rochester, Minnesota area that you can show up for with your kids in their costumes.
Rochester’s Haunted Forest Is Full of Creatures of the Night
Halloween is just around the corner and one of the most popular events for families in Rochester, Minnesota happens with some spooky(ish) characters that are waiting in the shadows. Don't worry though, these are nice creatures that mean no harm. (cue scary laugh) ...just kidding. Hooved, webbed, and eight-legged creatures...
Woman Charged for Busting Window of Rochester Transit Bus
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a Rochester woman accused of damaging the driver’s-side window of a Rochester Public Transit bus in July. Court records accuse 33-year-old Krystal Phillips of throwing three large objects at the bus near a bus stop at the intersection...
Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
More Median Work Planned Friday For Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- More median work is planned for Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron Friday. A closure is planned for the mid-morning in the median of the Hwy. 14 and Olmsted County Rd. 3 intersection. Crews are set to paint stripes and yield lines. MnDOT is also planning...
Large Fire Breaks Out at Rochester Cabinet Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished what was described as a large fire that broke out at a cabinet business along north Broadway Saturday evening. A news release says crews were dispatched to the fire at Space Concepts in the 2,600 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly after 8:30...
Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
theolafmessenger.com
Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park
Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
Plainview Woman Charged in 2021 Rochester Meth Sale
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Planview woman is facing a felony drug sale charge in connection to an alleged meth sale in Rochester last year. Prosecutors filed the charge against 20-year-old Dakota Kaeder Thursday. Court documents say she sold the meth to a criminal informant in the parking lot of a northwest Rochester apartment complex in late December.
fox9.com
Rochester man who lit St. Paul fires during 2020 unrest sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Rochester man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for setting fire to three buildings in St. Paul during unrest following the murder of George Floyd, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A judge sentenced Jose Angel Felan Jr., 36, to 78 months in...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0