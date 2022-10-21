Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois gameThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Classes D1 and D2 are loaded as football playoffs begin Friday
NEBRASKA CITY - As the leaves continue to change, the temperature drops and the winds picks up, the Nebraska high school football playoffs get underway Friday for all classes as hopeful teams begin their match towards the state championship. The usual suspects are in contention in Class A and Class...
Huskers looking to stop the run, move the ball against balanced Illini
LINCOLN - Nebraska finds themselves in the hunt for the Big Ten west and is preparing for a big midseason matchup with #17 Illinois on Saturday. Nebraska enters off the bye week and Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph says Nebraska's second bye of the year was an opportunity for the team to get healthy and rested for the second half of the season.
Huskers Battle Badgers Wednesday Night
• The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team will face off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a rematch of last year's NCAA Championship match when the teams meet on Wednesday at 8 p.m. (CT) at UW Field House in Madison, Wis. • Wednesday's match will be televised on BTN with Anne...
Allick Repeats as B1G Freshman of the Week
Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday for the second straight week. Allick led the Huskers to sweeps at No. 12 Purdue and at Illinois last week, averaging 3.17 kills per set with a .548 hitting percentage. The Lincoln native had a...
Nebraska looking to snap 19-game losing streak against ranked teams
LINCOLN – Nebraska will attempt to break a 19-game losing streak against ranked opponents when it hosts Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday. Illinois will arrive in Lincoln with a 6-1 record and a 3-1 mark in the Big 10. Illinois, which has won its past five games, is ranked 17th in the AP poll and holds a half game lead in the west division race.
Peggy Long
Peggy Long, age 80, of Peru, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Auburn. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian (Kline) Pribbenow and Truman Pribbenow, and daughter Christy Jo (Long) Rikli. Those who will continue to cherish her memory include husband, Daryl Long; son Keith...
LCSO: multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to several arrests
LINCOLN, Neb. -- After months of investigating stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska, a multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to the arrests of several people. On June 27, 2022, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef happening in...
Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving at least three cars Monday. It’s reported the crash was near the intersection of Gilmore & Railroad Avenues. Despite the damage to the cars, we’re told the injuries were not life-threatening.
Lincoln golf course reports burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Property was found damaged at a golf course in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Highlands Golf Course on Oct. 22 around 7:30 p.m. for a reported burglary. Police said an equipment operator at the golf course found the lock that secured...
Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City
STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
Two Volunteer Firefighters From Crete Injured In Sunday's Fires
Two volunteer firefighters from Crete who were helping battle the field and grass fires in rural Lancaster County were injured during the blaze on Sunday. According to Crete Fire Chief Tod Allen, the two firefighters were battling the blaze near Hallam, when the winds shifted blowing the flames back at them.
Two injured after two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash near 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday. According to Lincoln Police, the two vehicles, a sedan and a motorcycle, were traveling west on Highway 2 when the two collided near 27th Street at 11:21 p.m. The motorcycle then lost control and crashed.
Lincoln woman scammed out of almost $500
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman from Lincoln lost almost $500 after a scam call about her electricity. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 7100 block of S 91st St. for a reported fraud on Oct. 21 at 6:00 p.m. Officers said the 21-year-old woman told them...
Public to soon get video depiction of new Beatrice PreK-to-Fifth Grade facility
BEATRICE – The public will soon get the chance to see a fly-through and fly-around video depicting the new Beatrice Public Schools Prekindergarten to Fifth Grade School that will be built in east Beatrice. School Board members got a first look at an abbreviated two-minute video version put together...
Double-murder suspect transferring to Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. -- A double-murder suspect that was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa will soon be back in Nebraska. An Omaha man, 27-year-old Gage Walter, has been in Polk County, Iowa Jail since the middle of August. Our partners at WOWT Channel 6 News said he's accused of killing his...
Omaha Police investigate shooting that injures one
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday night. The Omaha Police Department said they responded to the Nebraska Medical Center around 9:30 p..m. Sunday, after a 32-year-old male arrived to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. According to OPD, the man told...
Car-deer accident causes minor injuries, in southeastern Gage County
BEATRICE – It’s a frequent hazard for motorists. A one vehicle accident north of Barneston Thursday night involved a deer running onto the roadway. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say a 2007 Honda Accord driven by 29-year-old Ashley Hinz, of Barneston was westbound on Spruce Road north of the village at around 9:30 p.m. when a deer ran onto the roadway in front of the vehicle.
Beatrice school administration wary of mandate effect on graduation, comparison with other districts
BEATRICE – A new state law as the result of legislation this past session will require Nebraska school students to complete study in computer science and technology in order to graduate. Beatrice Public School Administrators expressed concern Tuesday night that such mandates can squeeze out career options for students,...
Exmark Manufacturing announces annual mower donations
BEATRICE - Two southeast Nebraska school districts and a cemetery association are the latest honorees in a local manufacturer’s ongoing program to give back to the community. Exmark Manufacturing held a presentation Tuesday, donating mowers the company makes to Beatrice Public Schools, Lewiston Consolidated Schools and the Beatrice Cemetery...
