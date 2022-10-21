Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ohio Valley Banc OVBC. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share. On Thursday, Ohio Valley Banc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 21 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO