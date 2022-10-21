ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Visteon

Within the last quarter, Visteon VC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Visteon. The company has an average price target of $123.0 with a high of $152.00 and a low of $103.00.
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tenable Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Tenable Holdings TENB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $48.17 versus the current price of Tenable Holdings at $32.38, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
Ohio Valley Banc's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ohio Valley Banc OVBC. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share. On Thursday, Ohio Valley Banc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 21 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Analyst Ratings for HCA Healthcare

Within the last quarter, HCA Healthcare HCA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $231.89 versus the current price of HCA Healthcare at $203.15, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
A Preview Of Telefonica Brasil's Earnings

Telefonica Brasil VIV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Telefonica Brasil will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13. Telefonica Brasil bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: FirstEnergy's Earnings

FirstEnergy FE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FirstEnergy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78. FirstEnergy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Where Pactiv Evergreen Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Pactiv Evergreen PTVE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Pactiv Evergreen has an average price target of $11.62 with a high of $14.00 and a low of $9.00.
Expert Ratings for Camtek

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Camtek CAMT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $26.0 versus the current price of Camtek at $22.6, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
Preview: Camden National's Earnings

Camden National CAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Camden National will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10. Camden National bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A Bearish Sign Appears On Seagen's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Seagen SGEN. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
What's Going On With Snap Stock Today?

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher on above-average volume Monday, potentially rebounding following recent weakness stemming from the company's third-quarter financial results. What Happened: Last week, Snap reported third-quarter revenue of $1.13 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...

