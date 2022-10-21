ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
iheart.com

Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor & Comedian, Dead At 67

Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and comedian, has died at 67 years old. The Will & Grace star died Monday (October 24) morning following a car crash in Hollywood, TMZ reports. Law enforcement told the outlet Jordan was driving his BMW when he suffered some sort of medical emergency that caused him to crash into a building.
iheart.com

Meet Derek Shepard! The Chatty and Loving Kitty!

Meet Derek Shepard! He loves to cuddle, give kisses to his foster momma, and oh does he love his belly rubs! He will purrs like crazy as soon as he sees his foster Mom and Dad! He loves to play, and to chat with his humans. He gets along well with other cats, minimal exposure to dogs. To quote Dr Shepard “It’s a beautiful day to save lives”. Don’t you want to save his by giving him a forever home?
Variety

‘Reboot’ Stars Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer Share Real-Life Hollywood Horror Stories: ‘If I Was 15% More Famous That Would Bite Me in the Ass’

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from the first season of “Reboot,” which is streaming on Hulu. Steven Levitan’s “Reboot” is a dysfunctional family reunion of sorts. The Hulu meta comedy follows the stars of a fictional 2000s sitcom, “Step Right Up,” returning 20 years later for a revival of the show. Keegan-Michael Key’s pretentious thespian Reed, Judy Greer’s jet-setting duchess Bree and Johnny Knoxville’s dirty comic Clay never thought they’d be back on this set, but some career missteps, a messy divorce and a few stints in jail have landed them all back in the same place. Throughout the season, Greer’s character...
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

New Details Revealed Following Leslie Jordan's Death

Leslie Jordan was experiencing health issues in the weeks leading up to his death on Monday, October 24th. According to TMZ, the actor had also made an appointment with a cardiologist. Sources close to Jordan told the outlet that he had been experiencing shortness of breath for the last three...
iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney, Katy Perry, Madonna, Margot, Ciara, Mariah

Britney Spears was back on Instagram Sunday with a racy topless shot, just ten days after deactivating her account. "Dark Horse," "Firework," "Part of Me," and "Wide Awake." Carly Pearce was asked about her favorite and least favorite Halloween candy. I think you'll agree with both choices. Margot Robbie sleeps...

Comments / 0

Community Policy