Meet Derek Shepard! He loves to cuddle, give kisses to his foster momma, and oh does he love his belly rubs! He will purrs like crazy as soon as he sees his foster Mom and Dad! He loves to play, and to chat with his humans. He gets along well with other cats, minimal exposure to dogs. To quote Dr Shepard “It’s a beautiful day to save lives”. Don’t you want to save his by giving him a forever home?

1 DAY AGO