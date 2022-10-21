Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
thecomeback.com
Broncos make surprising decision at quarterback
When the Denver Broncos take the field on Sunday against the New York Jets, Russell Wilson will not be their quarterback. While Wilson deals with a hamstring injury, head coach Nathaniel Hackett has announced that he’s holding his starter out of the game in order to heal and Brett Rypien will get the start for Denver.
Reports: What the Buffalo Bills Offered for Christian McCaffrey
The Buffalo Bills have arguably the best roster in the NFL; put together by general manager Brandon Beane and his staff. Still, great teams always look to improve and Beane has proven in the past that he is not afraid to explore opportunities to improve this Bills roster. By now,...
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers aren’t getting much help
Tom Brady threw a perfect deep ball to a wide-open Mike Evans on the third play of the game that would’ve been a 64-yard touchdown pass if the star receiver hadn’t dropped it. No problem? Not this year. Evans’ miscue set the tone for Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss...
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well
Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
Carolina Panthers
Mike Rucker shares knowledge at German flag football event
A Panthers legend went to Germany to teach a little football last week, and walked away impressed by how much the kids there already knew. Former Panthers defensive end Mike Rucker was part of a flag football clinic hosted by the team in Frankfurt, where 90 youth players from co-ed leagues in local schools came to learn more about the game. That was followed by a local NFL flag football tournament the next day, where they could show off their new skills.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s Status for Jets Week 7 Game Revealed
The Denver Broncos (2-4) have announced that quarterback Russell Wilson be inactive for the team’s Week 7 home matchup against the New York Jets (4-2). Wilson is sidelined with a hamstring injury. He did everything he could to play, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Broncos are holding out Wilson to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury. Backup Brett Rypien will get the start — the second of his career. Rypien guided the Broncos to a victory over the Jets in 2020. He completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Broncos inactives: 6 players won't play vs. Jets
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), safety Caden Sterns (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and wide receiver Jalen Virgil will not play in Week 7.
9News
Brett Rypien is Broncos starting quarterback Sunday against Jets
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practice Friday, Broncos' general manager George Paton waited for quarterback Russell Wilson to walk off the field. They talked for a good 8 to 10 minutes. If Paton saw what the media observed during the Broncos' practices this week, he could have made the decision...
iheart.com
Christian McCaffrey's Status For Week 7 Revealed
Christian McCaffrey will make his San Francisco 49ers debut during Sunday's (October 23) game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers announced McCaffrey, who was acquired three days prior in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, was excluded among the Week 7 inactives list, the team announced on its verified Twitter account.
Comments / 0