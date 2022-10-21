ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Then-VP Joe Biden used White House lawyers to fend off IRS when it threatened an AUDIT in 2008 - but WHY did same lawyers then send email to son Hunter and his business partner about Joe's tax affairs!

By Josh Boswell For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A White House lawyer sent Hunter Biden and his business partner emails about then-Vice President Joe Biden’s taxes, calling into question the president's claim that he had no financial link to his son.

Counsel to the Vice President Cynthia Hogan sent Hunter and his Rosemont Seneca consultancy business partner Eric Schwerin an email in March 2010 discussing issues with Joe's IRS returns.

The document is the latest in a string of shocking evidence revealed by DailyMail.com of the deeply intertwined finances of the president and his son, who is under federal investigation related to his business dealings.

This site has previously published emails showing Schwerin was handling Joe’s tax returns and managing his bills. But it does not explain why Hunter was also copied on Hogan’s email about Joe’s taxes.

Hunter Biden could soon face federal indictment for alleged tax crimes – but Hogan’s message also shows that Joe got into hot water with the US Treasury over his 2008 tax filing, even requiring White House lawyers to get involved.

Hogan's message revealed Joe had received a 'tax audit letter' from the IRS regarding his 2008 filing, with questions over his claim that he was 'not required to pay self-employment tax'.

'I spoke to Walter [Deyhle, Joe's accountant] yesterday to review what materials he will present and to review our rationale and reliance on IRS revenue rulings in determining that the VP was not required to pay self-employment tax,' Hogan wrote.

'He will contact the IRS agent and present this information and report back to us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CigIV_0ihu5eJS00
Emails obtained by DailyMail.com reveal Joe Biden had received a 'tax audit letter' from the IRS regarding his 2008 filing when he was vice president. Pictured: The then VP with son Hunter Biden and then President Barack Obama in 2010 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qznz3_0ihu5eJS00
In March 2010, counsel to the vice president Cynthia Hogan emailed the VP's son Hunter and his business partner Eric Schwerin about Joe's 'tax audit letter' from the IRS

The IRS sends an 'audit letter' when they have unanswered questions about a filing – and if accountants can't immediately satisfy tax collectors then it can lead to a full-blown audit.

Other emails from Hunter's abandoned laptop previously published by DailyMail.com show Schwerin handled Joe's taxes for years.

But it is unclear why Hunter was copied on the accounting discussions for the then-VP with his government lawyer – especially as Joe has repeatedly denied ever discussing Hunter's business dealings with him.

Schwerin met with Joe at the White House at least 19 times, according to Obama administration visitor logs, and was handling the VP's financial affairs at the same time as working with Hunter on his foreign business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Those business dealings are currently part of an investigation by federal prosecutors into potential money laundering, foreign lobbying and tax crimes by the First Son.

The president has not been named as a person of interest in the FBI probe, but DailyMail.com has uncovered extensive evidence linking him to Hunter's business affairs.

Emails from Hunter's abandoned laptop indicate Joe and Hunter paid each other's bills throughout the period Hunter was making suspect deals with foreign oligarchs and America's adversaries.

Last year John Cassara, a former US Intelligence Officer and Treasury Special Agent who is an expert in money laundering investigations, told DailyMail.com that were Joe not president, he would probably be in prosecutors' crosshairs by now along with his son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Se01_0ihu5eJS00
In a December 2016 email Schwerin broke down approximately $25,000 in monthly autopayments taken out of Hunter's account 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44RYAr_0ihu5eJS00
Bills Hunter paid for Joe included a $190-a-month AT&T phone bill for several phone lines that the then-VP used, apparently circumventing White House security protocols

'The information available publicly is very worrisome, particularly in the areas of corruption,' Cassara said.

'This kind of thing should not be happening. It undermines full faith in the US government. It undermines trust and our international reputation. It's an embarrassment.'

Hunter complained that 'half' of his salary went to paying his father's bills while he was VP, casting doubt on Joe's previous claims that he's never benefited from his son's business dealings.

In a 2019 text to his daughter Naomi, he wrote: 'I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years.

'It's really hard. But don't worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won't make you give me half your salary.'

Bills Hunter paid for Joe included a $190-a-month AT&T phone bill for several phone lines that the then-VP used, apparently circumventing White House security protocols.

Texts show Joe only started paying for the discrete phone lines himself in 2017, after he left office.

In 2018 texts with his assistant, Hunter complained that he had been shut out of his own bank account and that his father had been using 'lines on this account'.

'Too many cooks in the kitchen. Too many profile changes and such. Happened 10 days ago too,' Hunter texted to Rosemont Seneca assistant Katie Dodge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6qgq_0ihu5eJS00
Schwerin alluded to a money-making plan in a July 2010 email to Hunter and mentioned 'some positive news' about his father's 'future earnings potential' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThTN3_0ihu5eJS00
In January 2019, Hunter's assistant Katie Dodge wrote an email to book-keeper Linda Shapero and Biden aide Richard Ruffner, saying Joe had agreed to pay his hundreds of thousands of dollars of bills
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aC7qH_0ihu5eJS00
Joe received a tax audit letter from the IRS in 2010, when he was serving as vice president to Barack Obama (left)

'My dad has been using most lines on this account which I've through the gracious offerings of Eric have paid for past 11 years.'

From 2017, texts show Joe offered to pay Hunter's bills for his children including school and medical fees, and even agreed to pay Hunter's legal fees for his deal with a Chinese government-controlled company, according to one email.

A January 2019 email from Dodge, which listed $737,130.61 of bills including the China deal legal fees, said: 'I spoke with Hunter today regarding his bills. It is my understanding that Hunt's dad will cover these bills in the short-term as Hunter transitions in his career.'

A report by right-wing research group Marco Polo on the laptop material, obtained by DailyMail.com, highlights the conversations about Joe's bills and claims that they could constitute substantial undeclared gifts and income by the president.

'There was effectively one pot of money for the clan, and Joe was free to withdraw as much as necessary,' said the report, authored by Marco Polo founder and former Trump White House staffer Garrett Ziegler.

'Schwerin controlled bank accounts that were capitalized by Hunter's firm (which was funded, in part, by foreign oligarchs). These accounts—with Schwerin as the front man—were used to pay bills, large and small, for 'JRB' [Joe].'

At the time, Hunter had also been working on a plan to start a lucrative Washington DC consultancy with his father when he left office.

He even considered joining up with former FBI director Louis Freeh whose clients included the corrupt Malaysian former prime minister and a Romanian businessman convicted in a bribery case.

Schwerin alluded to the money-making plans in a July 2010 email to Hunter.

'Your Dad just called me about his mortgage,' he wrote. 'So it dawned on me it might be a good time [for] some positive news about his future earnings potential.'

In April this year DailyMail.com uncovered anomalies in Joe Biden's financial filings.

The president declared almost $7million more income on his tax returns than he did on his Office of Government Ethics transparency reports between 2017 and 2020.

Some of that difference can be accounted for with salaries earned by First Lady Jill Biden and other sums not required on his reports – but still leaves $5.2million earned by Joe's company CelticCapri Corp, and not listed on his transparency reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSeBK_0ihu5eJS00
Emails from Hunter's abandoned laptop  previously published by DailyMail.com show Schwerin handled Joe's taxes for years

The 'missing millions' – combined with emails on Hunter's abandoned laptop suggesting Joe would have a 10 per cent share in Hunter's blockbuster deal with the Chinese – raise a troubling question: did Joe Biden receive money from the foreign venture?

In a now-infamous email sent by Hunter's business partner James Gilliar in May 2017, it was suggested 10% of the equity in their joint venture with Chinese oil giant CEFC would be 'held by H for the big guy'.

Another partner in the deal, Tony Bobulinski, has claimed that the message meant Hunter would secretly hold the shares for his father, who was involved in the deal.

Several other emails on Hunter's laptop refer to Joe as 'the big guy'.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment in April about the financial anomalies in Joe's filings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit

President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says 'we have to change' narrative from sky-high inflation as midterms loom two weeks away - while Bernie Sanders admits he’s 'worried' about Democratic turnout

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that Democrats' fight 'is not about inflation' with the midterms looming just over two weeks away. Voters consistently rate the economy and rising costs as one of their top issues going into the race. It's also become a political cudgel for Republicans who are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Daily Mail

Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'

Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Daily Mail

Biden insists Democrats have a 'great record' on crime - even though polls say Republicans would handle violence and murders and rapes rising across the country over the last year

A defiant President Biden insisted his party a 'great' record on crime, despite aggressive Republican efforts to tie Democrats to the crime spike. Asked how big of an issue crime is ahead of the midterms, Biden said as he departed the White House for Delaware: 'I think it's a real issue and I think we have a great record on it.'
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-US diplomat jailed in Russia for 'smuggling weed in contact lenses' is moved to secret penal colony out of contact with his family: Teacher warned to 'avoid gay-looking inmates' or face a beating from prison guards

A former US diplomat jailed in Russia for marijuana possession has been moved to a secret penal colony where he will be forced to carry out hard labor alongside notorious criminals. Marc Fogel, formerly a teacher at the $34,000-year-old Anglo-American School in Moscow, has been transferred to the camp without...
The Independent

Ukraine news: West rejects Russia’s allegation of Kyiv using ‘dirty bomb’

Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a...
The Independent

Bob Woodward makes rare barbed attacked on Trump: ‘An unparalleled danger’

Longtime Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, who made his career during coverage of the Watergate scandal, has made critical comments about former President Donald Trump, calling him “an unparallelled danger”. In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Mr Woodward wrote that in “more than 50 years of reporting, I have never disclosed the raw interviews or full transcripts of my work. But after listening again to the 20 interviews I conducted with President Donald Trump during his last year as chief executive, I have decided to take the unusual step of releasing them. I was struck by how Trump...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Ben Wallace denies Russia's 'dirty bomb' theories: Defence Secretary hits back at Kremlin's claim that Ukraine is planning a false flag attack in rare call with Russian counterpart - as Kyiv hits out at 'absurd Russian lies'

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has strongly denied the Kremlin's allegations that Ukraine is planning to detonate a ‘dirty bomb’, as his Russian counterpart warned of an 'uncontrollable escalation'. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba dismissed the claims as ‘Russian lies’ which are ‘as absurd as they are dangerous’....
The Independent

DeSantis vs Crist debate – live: Midterms poll shows Florida governor in the lead ahead of face-off

Ahead of a debate between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, a new poll shows Mr DeSantis comfortably in the lead.A Florida Atlantic University poll found that 51 per cent of voters supported Mr DeSantis, while 40 per cent supported Mr Crist.Meanwhile, the Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening to within the margin of error, while Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke. With just over two weeks to go until election day, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

667K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy