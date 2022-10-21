Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Maurice Hamilton, Wasatch Junior High School
“Mr. Hamilton has worked in Special Education for the past 15 years. He is loved by his students and their parents. He always goes above and beyond to make sure the kids feel successful and enjoy their classes. He is admired by his Paras and the staff at Wasatch.”. -Meg...
kslnewsradio.com
Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School
“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”
kslnewsradio.com
Jared Dale, Magna Elementary School
“Mr. Dale is an incredible teacher because he truly cares and loves his fourth grade students. He desires to make his classroom a safe and fun environment for his kids to learn! He wants every student to leave his classroom with a desire to keep learning and enjoy it. You will catch Mr. Dale not only teaching subjects in the classroom but on the recess field playing rainbow tag with his kids and eating lunch right next to them. He LOVES his job and getting to impact kids everyday!”
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team sets record with 4 safeties in 1 game
Two of the top FCS programs in the country are meeting on Saturday. And to say it has been a wild game would be an understatement. No. 3 Montana State leads No. 5 Weber State 36-24 in the 3rd quarter. The score itself doesn’t accurately reflect what has been absolutely...
Here’s where Utah landed in the major polls after its bye week
The Utes moved up one spot in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls.
Snow brings both fun and work to Tooele residents
Residents in Tooele woke up to several inches of snow on Sunday. And while some got to enjoy a fun day in the snow, others had to get right to work.
ksl.com
Parents allege school boards silence dissent, remain unaccountable
SALT LAKE CITY — A broad-based coalition alleged Wednesday some local school boards in Utah flout the state's Open and Public Meetings Act, take steps to silence dissent and are otherwise unaccountable for their actions. Utah Parents United president Nichole Mason told state lawmakers that she was denied entry...
gastronomicslc.com
First glimpse of the all new Mar | Muntanya – Spanish flair for Utah
It’s rare I’ll move this quickly on reporting on a restaurant, but frankly there’s a volcanic level of pent up interest for info on this one. I’ve fielded a whole host of queries from eager beavers, so here’s a few shots I took last night. You’ll want to wrap your peepers around them aprisa.
What did auditors find when they looked at what’s being taught in Utah public schools?
New audit finds some instances of ‘potentially questionable materials’ in schools but auditor tells legislative leaders that vast majority of Utah teachers strive to teach within acceptable guidelines.
ksl.com
Little Cottonwood gondola: Why Christian leaders oppose UDOT project
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Standing beneath the shadow of the Gate Buttress, a massive chunk of granite jutting out of the bright orange foliage of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a Lutheran, an Episcopalian, a Catholic and the Salt Lake County mayor went on a hike. Walking up the steep switchbacks...
This former Utah QB is expected to play in limited role for Liberty against BYU, per report
Charlie Brewer, who broke his hand in Liberty’s season opener, is expected to play in a limited role against BYU, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
This ‘Stranger Things’ house in Utah is going viral
Where is the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What is the address of the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? How to find the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What does the “Stranger Things” Utah house look like?
kslnewsradio.com
Letter from the newsroom: We pulled an inaccurate article
This Thursday morning, for an hour and 25 minutes, KSL NewsRadio’s website featured a headline reading: “Alpine School District announces 7 possible school closures in Orem”. The headline and the accompanying article were inaccurate. We pulled the story after those nearly 90 minutes because our radio newsroom...
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
Demonstrators ask Gov. Cox to fund housing for homeless babies in Utah
A group gathered for a rally Saturday afternoon, asking Gov. Spencer Cox to spend the state's $2 billion budget surplus on an expanded hotel voucher program and more caseworkers on the streets.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
Mandy Pomeroy claims photo of opponent’s children in campaign material is fair use
School board candidate Mandy Pomeroy, who has been criticized this week for using her opponent’s children in a campaign door hanger, responded Friday with a public statement. Park City school board District 4 candidate Mandy Pomeroy issued a press release Friday saying she was within her legal right to...
kjzz.com
Legendary Disney singer to join Tabernacle Choir as guest in annual Christmas concerts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An award-winning actress known for singing as two Disney princesses was announced as a featured guest at the Tabernacle Choir's annual Christmas concert. Lea Salonga, who provided the singing voices for Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin" and Fa Mulan from "Mulan," will perform alongside the...
KSLTV
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
Comments / 0