Ogden, UT

Maurice Hamilton, Wasatch Junior High School

“Mr. Hamilton has worked in Special Education for the past 15 years. He is loved by his students and their parents. He always goes above and beyond to make sure the kids feel successful and enjoy their classes. He is admired by his Paras and the staff at Wasatch.”. -Meg...
MILLCREEK, UT
Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School

“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”
Jared Dale, Magna Elementary School

“Mr. Dale is an incredible teacher because he truly cares and loves his fourth grade students. He desires to make his classroom a safe and fun environment for his kids to learn! He wants every student to leave his classroom with a desire to keep learning and enjoy it. You will catch Mr. Dale not only teaching subjects in the classroom but on the recess field playing rainbow tag with his kids and eating lunch right next to them. He LOVES his job and getting to impact kids everyday!”
MAGNA, UT
College football team sets record with 4 safeties in 1 game

Two of the top FCS programs in the country are meeting on Saturday. And to say it has been a wild game would be an understatement. No. 3 Montana State leads No. 5 Weber State 36-24 in the 3rd quarter. The score itself doesn’t accurately reflect what has been absolutely...
BOZEMAN, MT
Parents allege school boards silence dissent, remain unaccountable

SALT LAKE CITY — A broad-based coalition alleged Wednesday some local school boards in Utah flout the state's Open and Public Meetings Act, take steps to silence dissent and are otherwise unaccountable for their actions. Utah Parents United president Nichole Mason told state lawmakers that she was denied entry...
UTAH STATE
Letter from the newsroom: We pulled an inaccurate article

This Thursday morning, for an hour and 25 minutes, KSL NewsRadio’s website featured a headline reading: “Alpine School District announces 7 possible school closures in Orem”. The headline and the accompanying article were inaccurate. We pulled the story after those nearly 90 minutes because our radio newsroom...
OREM, UT
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

