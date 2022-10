Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Wednesday's practice. Whipple reflected on how the bye week benefited the team. "We cleaned up some things," Whipple said. "They've been really good. Yesterday and today were really good. Sunday they were good also. I think the break helped them. Little more bounce in their step. I thought our two practices this week were the most spirited and competitive, so that's a good sign moving forward."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO