ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Packers coaches get lowest fan rating after loss to Commanders, but a new group joins them

Over the last three Green Bay Packers games — all losses — the coaches have been taking the most wrath from fans in our postgame ratings. They've gotten average ratings of 1.7, 1.4 and, after Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, 1.6 on a one-to-five scale. Those ratings were the worst or second-worst of any position group for each game. But after Sunday's game, the wide receivers and tight ends joined the coaches, also getting a...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest

The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Keegan Murray shines in rookie debut for Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray, unfortunately, missed the NBA season opener with the Sacramento Kings due to health and safety protocols. Fortunately, he was cleared and ready to go for game two of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers. In his first game, Murray came off the bench, but that did not...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy