Tucker Civic Center collecting dog food donations for Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue
The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is partnering with Paw Patrol Live to collect dog food donations for Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue.
wfxl.com
New members inducted into SRTC Thomasville National Technical Honor Society
The Thomasville chapter of the National Technical Honor Society at Southern Regional Technical College inducted 21 new members into the organization. These students represent many SRTC programs including Accounting, Business Technology, Early Childhood Care and Education, Interdisciplinary Studies, Associate of Science in Nursing, Paralegal Studies, Paramedicine, Respiratory Care, and Veterinary Technology.
Tallahassee Frenchtown community engagement event happening on Tuesday
City leaders are coming together on Tuesday for a community event to talk about crime prevention, safety, disaster preparedness…and the progress of the Neighborhood First Plan.
Thomas County Library receives backlash from residents over reading material.
In total Thomas County Library has received 31 forms of book reconsiderations from residents wanting certain children's books moved to the adult section.
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming begins with Blessings and Brunch
Homecoming week is finally here, and Kelontae Gavin welcomed the start of the annual celebration during Sunday’s traditional Blessings and Brunch event at the Gaither Gym. Blessings and Brunch is a homecoming event that consists of prayers, short spiritual messages and singing of gospels. This usually happens during the first Sunday of Homecoming week.
WALB 10
Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta announces Country Club Dr. lane closure
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is warning drivers of lane shift/closures for an area of Country Club Drive in Valdosta. The City of Valdosta will begin lane shift/closures for an area of County Club Drive in Valdosta on Wednesday, October 26th, according to the City’s Facebook page.
Thomasville Residents ask for the removal of City Council Members Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley and for Transparency
In the Thomasville City Council meeting held on Monday, residents Jennifer Dyson and Thomas County NAACP President, Lucinda Brown, had a list of demands and one of them included the removal of Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley.
thefamuanonline.com
Food truck Tasty Love opens on campus
Last week, Rattlers and other Tallahassee residents had the chance to get a sneak peak of the. new food truck Tasty Love. Tasty Love hosted a soft opening on Robert and Trudie Perkins Way last Tuesday through. Saturday. Selling burgers, chicken, seafood and fries, owner Gabriel Lovett says it’s the...
WCTV
Pet dies in Jefferson County house fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Monday afternoon on 1st Street in Monticello. According to JCFR, the initial reports stated that someone was trapped in the house during the fire, but upon the fire rescue’s arrival, all occupants made it out except for the family’s pet.
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
violetskyadventures.com
This Tallahassee Estate Boasts a Beautiful Home and Gardens
A historic 1909 home and manicured gardens sprawl out in this amazing Tallahassee estate. Learn about the life of the Maclay’s and their vision for a colorful garden at their winter retreat. About. The park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, a successful banker and businessman. Spending the winters...
WALB 10
Georgia Power brings new smart technology to Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With all of the new technology the world has to offer, Georgia Power thinks it’s time they step it up a notch. Georgia Power said they are investing in the future of energy by making the grids smarter, stronger and more resilient. The new smart circuit will cater to about 2,500 people in the community.
Wings and Wheels benefit held at Tallahassee International Airport
Cars, trucks, motorcycles and planes were all on display to help local at-risk veterans.
WCTV
Update: TFD responds to fire at Pick-n-Pull salvage yard
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Both lanes on Woodville Highway are open after a two hour shutdown, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. The closures came after the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire on the lot of the Pick-n-Pull salvage yard Monday afternoon. The site manager said...
valdostatoday.com
VCS selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment
VALDOSTA – The VCS School Nutrition Program will be selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment by sealed bids. The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus commercial kitchen equipment. Viewing and inspection of the equipment and sealed bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the old Valdosta High School cafeteria located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard in Valdosta. Bids will be opened in the office of the School Nutrition Department located at the Central Office of Valdosta City Schools on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU proposes two-year plan to increase housing
Lack of housing has been an ongoing issue for Florida A&M University, and it hasn’t put the. institution in the best light. However, a two-year plan to remedy the situation is underway was. updated at the Oct. 6 Board of Trustees meeting. The demand for housing began with an...
WCTV
Students weigh in on guns in schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 15-year-old student is now at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Leon County for allegedly bringing a gun to school, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Godby High School officials were tipped off that a student possibly had the gun Monday afternoon while on...
WCTV
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
