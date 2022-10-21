Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Assault and Battery that Occurred in Jamaica Plain

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!Dianna CarneyRandolph, MA
Don't Miss This Chance to Protect Your Pets!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
Boston police identify man fatally shot in city's Dorchester neighborhood
Boston police have identified a man shot and killed Saturday in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police were called 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of 39 Baird St., where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 36-year-old victim was taken to a local area hospital, where he...
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating fatal shooting in Mattapan, community hosts vigil
BOSTON (WHDH) - As police continued to investigate, a community gathered at night to remember the woman who was shot and killed earlier Sunday. Police responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Ave. in Mattapan just before 5 a.m. and found Jasmine Burrell, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced her dead on scene.
Police: Framingham House Broken Into Twice in One Day
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham house was broken into twice in one day. According to the Framingham Police log, it was broken into twice within 2 hours on October 20. Police were called to 54 Kendall Street at 3:29 p.m. for a breaking & entering on October 20, and then called back to the same address for a breaking & entering at 5:27 p.m.
whdh.com
Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near Baird...
Suspects arrested in connection with 2021 murder of 20-year-old Brockton man
BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with the 2021 murder of a 20-year-old Brockton man. According to the DA’s office, on the afternoon of September 9, 2021, Brockton Police were sent to Highland Terrace for a report of multiple gunshots. Upon their arrival, they found Jauwon Ambers suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.
Driver facing charges after elderly man hit and killed in Medford, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A driver is facing charges after hitting and killing a man who was walking in the roadway Sunday night, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the area of 330 Middlesex Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. An investigation shows the victim, a 77-year-old Malden man, was walking in the right travel lane when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Fiesta, according to law enforcement officials.
bpdnews.com
Death Investigation in the Area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan
At about 4:47 AM, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park), responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan. On arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
bpdnews.com
The Men and Women of the Boston Police Department Remember the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Samuel Reynolds 51 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: On Friday October 22, 1971, officer Samuel Reynolds succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained the day before in the area of 89 Bickford Avenue while attempting to stop a vehicle related to a burglary. He was survived by his wife and two children and was laid to rest at...
WCVB
'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
State Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck on Route 93
Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 93 in Boston Saturday night. According to an MSP spokesperson, the pedestrian was struck on the northbound side of the highway at approximately 9:40 p.m. before coming to rest on the southbound side of the highway.
fallriverreporter.com
22 and 23-year-old Massachusetts men arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers
Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.
Boston police seek help finding missing 15-year-old
Keyana Jackson was last seen near Charlestown High School on Oct. 14. Boston police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Charlestown last week. Investigators put out a missing person alert on Friday asking for anyone with information about the whereabouts of...
NECN
NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery
A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack. Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
NECN
Boston College Students on Alert After Masked Man Seen on Security Camera
A security camera captured a man lurking outside of Boston College student apartments in Brighton Wednesday night. The resident -- who didn’t want to be on camera out of fear for her safety, said she checked her footage after seeing images of a masked man on other surveillance video in the neighborhood from the week before.
Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting
BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
bpdnews.com
Death Investigation in the Area of 39 Baird Street in Dorchester
At about 1:00 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Dorchester/Mattapan) responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 39 Baird Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Ammunition During Investigation in Dorchester
At about 11:15 AM on Friday October 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jordan Abellard, 27, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Taft Street in Dorchester. The warrant was applied for and granted out of Dorchester District Court. During the course of their investigation, officers were able to safely recover a loaded .40 caliber handgun (unknown make or model), one additional magazine along with a total of 69 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.
Woman shot and killed in Mattapan, Boston Police say
BOSTON — An 33-year-old woman was shot and killed in Mattapan early Sunday morning, according to Boston Police. Shortly before 5 a.m., Boston Police officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan. When officers arrived, they found Jasmine Burrell...
WCVB
Fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood under investigation
BOSTON — A fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation. Police were called 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of 39 Baird St., where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 36-year-old victim was taken to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced...
Pastor Joseph Rizzuti Sr, who was arrested, tased by police in custody dispute incident, found not guilty of charges
A father, son and daughter who were arrested in connection with a custody dispute that played out at a Worcester Baptist church in 2019 that quickly escalated into a chaotic frenzy and resulted in a pastor being tasered and multiple arrests, were found not guilty on their charges. A bench...
Comments / 1