Boston, MA

Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Assault and Battery that Occurred in Jamaica Plain

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WCVB

Boston police identify man fatally shot in city's Dorchester neighborhood

Boston police have identified a man shot and killed Saturday in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police were called 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of 39 Baird St., where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 36-year-old victim was taken to a local area hospital, where he...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police investigating fatal shooting in Mattapan, community hosts vigil

BOSTON (WHDH) - As police continued to investigate, a community gathered at night to remember the woman who was shot and killed earlier Sunday. Police responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Ave. in Mattapan just before 5 a.m. and found Jasmine Burrell, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced her dead on scene.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Framingham House Broken Into Twice in One Day

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham house was broken into twice in one day. According to the Framingham Police log, it was broken into twice within 2 hours on October 20. Police were called to 54 Kendall Street at 3:29 p.m. for a breaking & entering on October 20, and then called back to the same address for a breaking & entering at 5:27 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near Baird...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspects arrested in connection with 2021 murder of 20-year-old Brockton man

BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with the 2021 murder of a 20-year-old Brockton man. According to the DA’s office, on the afternoon of September 9, 2021, Brockton Police were sent to Highland Terrace for a report of multiple gunshots. Upon their arrival, they found Jauwon Ambers suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver facing charges after elderly man hit and killed in Medford, police say

MEDFORD, Mass. — A driver is facing charges after hitting and killing a man who was walking in the roadway Sunday night, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the area of 330 Middlesex Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. An investigation shows the victim, a 77-year-old Malden man, was walking in the right travel lane when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Fiesta, according to law enforcement officials.
MEDFORD, MA
bpdnews.com

Death Investigation in the Area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan

At about 4:47 AM, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park), responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan. On arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston

BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

22 and 23-year-old Massachusetts men arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers

Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston

Boston police seek help finding missing 15-year-old

Keyana Jackson was last seen near Charlestown High School on Oct. 14. Boston police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Charlestown last week. Investigators put out a missing person alert on Friday asking for anyone with information about the whereabouts of...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery

A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack. Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Boston College Students on Alert After Masked Man Seen on Security Camera

A security camera captured a man lurking outside of Boston College student apartments in Brighton Wednesday night. The resident -- who didn’t want to be on camera out of fear for her safety, said she checked her footage after seeing images of a masked man on other surveillance video in the neighborhood from the week before.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting

BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Death Investigation in the Area of 39 Baird Street in Dorchester

At about 1:00 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Dorchester/Mattapan) responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 39 Baird Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Ammunition During Investigation in Dorchester

At about 11:15 AM on Friday October 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jordan Abellard, 27, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Taft Street in Dorchester. The warrant was applied for and granted out of Dorchester District Court. During the course of their investigation, officers were able to safely recover a loaded .40 caliber handgun (unknown make or model), one additional magazine along with a total of 69 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood under investigation

BOSTON — A fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation. Police were called 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of 39 Baird St., where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 36-year-old victim was taken to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced...
BOSTON, MA

