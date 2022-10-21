ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pictured: 'Hero' NHS consultant and mother who died in M20 crash after ambulance was delayed by Dartford Bridge activists - who are now accused of having 'blood on their hands'

A 'true NHS hero' has been named as the second victim who died after a four-vehicle motorway crash claimed two women's lives during the Just Stop Oil protest on Dartford Bridge.

The family of Dr Habiba Hajallie, 35, known closely to her friends and family as Bee, have paid tribute to the mother-of-one.

The other woman who died was named by her father on social media as Lisa Webber.

Eco protesters were accused of having 'blood on their hands' after two women died on a motorway during the Just Stop Oil protest on Dartford Bridge.

In a statement released by the family today, they described Bee as a 'true NHS hero' who had' selflessly sacrificed' by being away from her family during the pandemic as she worked on the covid frontline.

She was described as having an 'infectious personality' and they said she leaves behind an 'irreplaceable void'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K00oe_0ihu2bd400
'True NHS hero', Dr Habiba Hajallie, 35, (pictured) has been named as the second victim who died after a four-vehicle motorway crash claimed two women's lives during the Just Stop Oil protest on Dartford Bridge

Bee was working at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent when she died.

She lived in Swanley with her fiance Adam Linnell and their five year old daughter.

Her family said: 'It is with great sadness that the family of Dr Habiba Hajallie (aka Bee) announces her untimely and tragic death following a car accident on October 17, 2022 at the age of 35.

'Words cannot describe how she will be missed by her five year old daughter, mother, father, fiancé, brothers, sisters, grandmothers and extensive family and friends.

'Bee was a Consultant Geriatrician at William Harvey Hospital, Ashford and had been a doctor for nearly 10 years.

'She selflessly sacrificed by being away from her family for nearly a year on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic as a true NHS Hero.

'Bee had a passion and dedication for teaching and mentoring the next generation of doctors and invested a large amount of time in developing the new student training programme for East Kent.

'She was the most selfless person that everyone knew and was consistently involved in charity work for orphan children in Sierra Leone, amongst others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwVkJ_0ihu2bd400
Eco protesters have been accused of having 'blood on their hands' after two women died on a motorway during the Just Stop Oil protest on Dartford Bridge. Pictured, Lisa Webber, a mother-of-four in her 50s, has been named as one of the victims 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUfzP_0ihu2bd400
Two women died following the crash on the M20 on Monday, as traffic used the motorway to avoid the closed Dartford Bridge. Pictured, one of the victims, Ms Webber

'Bee was loved by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her, she had an infectious personality and her sense of humour was out of this world.

'She loved to cook and host, she was the life party and no one ever left hungry! Bee was exceedingly loyal to her family and friends, and she was always the first to give help and support, going above and beyond whenever it was needed.

'Bee's death is a huge loss to her family and friends, she leaves behind an irreplaceable void and will be remembered as a special soul by all that she met. Details for a celebration of Bee's life will be shared in due course.

'The family ask that you respect their privacy at this difficult time.'

The other victim, Lisa Webber, from Swanley, Kent, was hit by a speeding BMW car and thrown into on-coming traffic when she had stopped on the hard-shoulder of the busy M20 motorway to help another driver who had lost control in heavy rain.

Builder Mark Heap, 55, also came to a halt to help release the female driver of the stricken grey Infinity Q30 car four hours after the protest began on Monday.

But both women and Mr Heap were run down by the BMW that attempted to avoid the huge traffic jam caused by the blockade of the vital M25 Thames River crossing.

From his hospital bed, Mr Heap, who suffered a broken back and a broken leg told MailOnline: 'The eco-warriors may have thought it was an innocent protest, but they've got blood on their hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuF8s_0ihu2bd400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSjPT_0ihu2bd400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJQWB_0ihu2bd400
Those close to Mr Heap have set up a GoFundMe page to help him and his wife Gill make ends meet while he is off work. Pictured, the couple

'I don't think they deliberately caused the crash.

'But their actions, bringing the traffic to a stand-still on the M20, caused the crash in which those two women died.

'There was another bad crash on the M2 at about the same time.'

One of the victims has been named as Lisa Webber, a mother-of-four in her 50s.

Her father Clive Kraus posted on Twitter to thank a group of tree surgeons who helped with 'first aid and CPR'.

Drivers were using the M20 to avoid tailbacks when two protesters suspended themselves off Dartford Bridge, closing it for two days.

The crash, which came after a BMW X5 veered across the M20, happened on Monday at 8.20am, with ambulance crews reaching the scene after 40 minutes amid queuing traffic and delays due to the bridge closure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zuk6_0ihu2bd400
Ms Webber, a mother-of-four, died in the M20 crash on Monday morning 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0vcN_0ihu2bd400
Drivers were using the M20 on Monday to avoid tailbacks when two protesters suspended themselves off the Dartford Bridge

Recalling the devastating crash Mr Heap, who suffered a broken back and a broken leg, told how he was thrown into the air by the speeding BMW.

He said: 'The woman driver that crashed initially had aquaplaned because of the rain. Her Infinity car span out and hit the crash barrier.

'She was a dark-haired lady in the car. She was hysterical.

'I stopped to help her and Lisa [Webber] stopped as well. She was driving a black golf.

'I went back to the scene and we all got hit by the BMW. I was squashed between the Infinity car and the crash barrier along with the driver.

'Lisa got thrown the other side and into the traffic. It was awful.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MNJZ_0ihu2bd400
Ambulance crews took 40 minutes to reach the scene (pictured) in Swanley, Kent. Police and fire crews were also called out

A team of tree surgeons from the firm Oxleas Tree Care, did their best to treat the injuries while an ambulance battled through the grid-lock traffic.

Mr Heap added: 'The tree surgeons did a blinding job.'

Doctors have told Mr Heap, who is self-employed, that he must not return to work for the next two months.

His friends have now set up a GoFundMe page to help him and his wife Gill make ends meet while he is off work.

Four vehicles were involved in the incident — a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black VW Golf and a white Iveco Daily van.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rme5g_0ihu2bd400
Four vehicles were involved in the incident — a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black VW Golf and a white Iveco Daily van

Former Met detective chief inspector Mick Neville told The Sun: 'They may not have directly caused the M20 accident. But had their irresponsible demo not taken place, the women and van driver would probably not have been there.'

Police and fire crews were on the scene alongside ambulance crews.

Just Stop Oil has been approached for comment.

Officers from Kent Police's serious collision investigation unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash and are appealing to anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact them.

Reports can be made by calling 01622 798538 citing reference SN/COJ/115/22.

