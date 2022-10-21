ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia bye week: what Munson would've worried about

By Wes Blankenship
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOWro_0ihu1ihW00
Munson_Larry

Larry Munson wouldn’t take the bye week off from worrying about the Dawgs. So why should I take a break from this hilarious weekly column?

In case you’ve missed it, I usually write a piece each Friday in Larry Munson’s ‘voice.’ Georgia’s next football opponent is the topic of discussion.

The legendary Larry Munson had a reputation for doubting every little detail about the Dawgs. Certainly, all of his estimations meant Vanderbilt or Troy could come in and upset Georgia.

Sometimes he was right.

Maybe he noticed a third-string linebacker missing a mouth guard in pregame warm-ups.

Maybe the tight ends group just had too many freshmen.

Here’s what would’ve been top of mind for the Dawgs legend, as Georgia gets some relief from the weekly SEC onslaught.

Well, it looks like Georgia and Tennessee are in for a big fight you guys

I know it’s a Georgia bye week you guys, but I just can’t get over it.

The Vols beat Bama for the first time in a hundred thousand years.

And one of our former Bulldogs is about to feel some serious heat on his Whatchamacallit from Nick Saban.

These TikTalks are everywhere you guys. You have to know that if you’re gonna start a postgame dustup with some fans, someone will find you.

I don’t know how they work, but it certainly would’ve had me looking over my shoulder.

I said it all the time during commercial breaks at Georgia games: Tennessee fans were lucky I was up in the radio booth.

Something about all that orange and all of those Rocky Tops from the band makes me want to lace up my own hobnail boot and show em the bottom of it.

Speaking of Hobnail boots, Georgia’s gonna have Verron Haynes’s kid as a visitor for the Vols game

He already committed to Alabama I guess.

I don’t blame him for wanting to come see a game of two top-five teams Between the Hedges.

I remember the last time it happened. Number-three Auburn came in to play number-four Georgia. That big back Bo Jackson ran all over of us for 100 yards or more and the Dawgs lost a close one, 13-7.

That may be the last time the Tigers won in this series, too, the way things are going over in Auburn. I just don’t know.

If Justice Haynes doesn’t want to go to Georgia after watching the Dawgs take on Tennessee, that’s fine, too.

But it looks like Old Lady Luck may be packing her bags in Tuscaloosa. I don’t get into recruiting much, but I will say that.

All of this talk about Tennessee, and you see what I’m really worried about: Kirby Smart keeping these guys focused during Georgia’s bye week

I sure hope the team is more focused than everyone else is.

We still have to play the Gators, you guys. They did rebuild that thing. And probably renamed it again, too.

And now people are still asking Kirby Smart about wanting to move the game out of Jacksonville.

I just don’t know if we’re as dialed in on Florida as we need to be. Do you realize how long it’s been since we had to worry about overlooking an opponent for Tennessee?

I started to check out and almost forgot about the Gators. You did too.

We need to Hunker Down you guys. Georgia’s bye week is as important as its ever been.

LORRAN, WHADDYAGOT??!?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

Who Could Be Next to Commit to Georgia?

The Georgia Bulldogs added their 21st commit on Sunday afternoon when 4-star defensive back Chris Peal announced he'd be taking his talents to Athens to play for Kirby Smart.  So, as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs continue to round out their 2022 recruiting class, who could be the next names to ...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season

It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football holds No. 1 spot in AP Poll Top 25 Week 9 entering Florida game

Even with a big game looming against No. 3 Tennessee, the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are all focused on the task at hand. That would be the Florida Gators. Georgia is still No. 1 in this week’s AP Poll, even coming off the bye week. Ohio State is at No. 2, followed by Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson. Oregon, which Georgia previously beat 49-3, moved up to No. 8 in this week’s poll.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

What Did Georgia Just Land in Chris Peal?

Six foot tall, long-arms, with elite top-end speed.  Those are the baseline intangibles to play cornerback at the University of Georgia under Kirby Smart, they are essentially non-negotiables. If you look through the roster, you'll find plenty of football players that look an awful lot like ...
ATHENS, GA
The Clemson Insider

Latest Coaches Poll released

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game

College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Falls to Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior Ani Clark reached 500 career kills and sophomore Devan Taylor tallied 700 career digs as the Clemson volleyball team (11-10, 2-7 ACC) fell to Syracuse (10-9, 6-3 ACC) on Friday evening in three sets. Sophomore Azyah Dailey led the Tigers offensively, clocking 10 kills, and Mckenna Slavik picked up 30 assists.
CLEMSON, SC
Red and Black

First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens

On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta

Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
11Alive

1 dead, another hospitalized in Athens double shooting

ATHENS, Ga. — A deadly double shooting between two young men took the life of one in Athens and sent another to the hospital Friday night, according to their police department. Officers said they were dispatched around 4:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Gaines School Road regarding a...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Patriot Front propaganda brought to UGA, Athens

While walking to the Office of Global Engagement on June 15, University of Georgia employee Elena Lopez Ko said they noticed white supremacist propaganda near the Terry College of Business. “I was walking to work, so this happened in the morning — maybe before seven-ish in the morning,” Lopez Ko...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens group files complaint with Ga Board of Elections

Cshanyse Allen, president of Inner East Athens, says her group has filed a complaint with the state Elections Board, alleging collusion on the part of Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz, former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker, and current Commissioners Jesse Houle and Melissa Link. At issue is Parker’s August resignation and an alleged plot to have current District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link run in a special election to fill the vacant seat in District 2. A special election has been scheduled for next March.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

East Athens shootings: two teens wounded, one killed

Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a 19 year-old was shot and killed and 18 year-old wounded in a shootout on Gaines School Road in Athens. Police say it looks like they shot each other. They say the wounded 18 year-old is expected to survive. Athens-Clarke County...
ATHENS, GA
lakecountrytoday.com

Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident

A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
JACKSON, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy