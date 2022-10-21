Georgia bye week: what Munson would've worried about

Munson_Larry

Larry Munson wouldn’t take the bye week off from worrying about the Dawgs. So why should I take a break from this hilarious weekly column?

In case you’ve missed it, I usually write a piece each Friday in Larry Munson’s ‘voice.’ Georgia’s next football opponent is the topic of discussion.

The legendary Larry Munson had a reputation for doubting every little detail about the Dawgs. Certainly, all of his estimations meant Vanderbilt or Troy could come in and upset Georgia.

Sometimes he was right.

Maybe he noticed a third-string linebacker missing a mouth guard in pregame warm-ups.

Maybe the tight ends group just had too many freshmen.

Here’s what would’ve been top of mind for the Dawgs legend, as Georgia gets some relief from the weekly SEC onslaught.

Well, it looks like Georgia and Tennessee are in for a big fight you guys

I know it’s a Georgia bye week you guys, but I just can’t get over it.

The Vols beat Bama for the first time in a hundred thousand years.

And one of our former Bulldogs is about to feel some serious heat on his Whatchamacallit from Nick Saban.

These TikTalks are everywhere you guys. You have to know that if you’re gonna start a postgame dustup with some fans, someone will find you.

I don’t know how they work, but it certainly would’ve had me looking over my shoulder.

I said it all the time during commercial breaks at Georgia games: Tennessee fans were lucky I was up in the radio booth.

Something about all that orange and all of those Rocky Tops from the band makes me want to lace up my own hobnail boot and show em the bottom of it.

Speaking of Hobnail boots, Georgia’s gonna have Verron Haynes’s kid as a visitor for the Vols game

He already committed to Alabama I guess.

I don’t blame him for wanting to come see a game of two top-five teams Between the Hedges.

I remember the last time it happened. Number-three Auburn came in to play number-four Georgia. That big back Bo Jackson ran all over of us for 100 yards or more and the Dawgs lost a close one, 13-7.

That may be the last time the Tigers won in this series, too, the way things are going over in Auburn. I just don’t know.

If Justice Haynes doesn’t want to go to Georgia after watching the Dawgs take on Tennessee, that’s fine, too.

But it looks like Old Lady Luck may be packing her bags in Tuscaloosa. I don’t get into recruiting much, but I will say that.

All of this talk about Tennessee, and you see what I’m really worried about: Kirby Smart keeping these guys focused during Georgia’s bye week

I sure hope the team is more focused than everyone else is.

We still have to play the Gators, you guys. They did rebuild that thing. And probably renamed it again, too.

And now people are still asking Kirby Smart about wanting to move the game out of Jacksonville.

I just don’t know if we’re as dialed in on Florida as we need to be. Do you realize how long it’s been since we had to worry about overlooking an opponent for Tennessee?

I started to check out and almost forgot about the Gators. You did too.

We need to Hunker Down you guys. Georgia’s bye week is as important as its ever been.

LORRAN, WHADDYAGOT??!?