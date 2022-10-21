Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
SFGate
UTA Signs Morrisa Maltz, ‘The Unknown Country’ Filmmaker and Artist (EXCLUSIVE)
United Talent Agency has signed filmmaker and artist Morrisa Maltz for representation in all areas. Maltz’s latest film, “The Unknown Country,” premiered at SXSW this year and marks the artist and filmmaker’s first narrative feature. More from Variety. Manti Te'o Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE) Filmed in...
Netflix is adapting 2 of the greatest novels of all time
Book adaptations, for obvious reasons, offer a never-ending wellspring of creative inspiration for all the major streaming services, helping them to keep their development pipelines chock-a-block with new projects that can turn into compelling releases that keep people subscribed. On that score, coming to Netflix soon is a pair of major projects — a series, and a feature-length film — adapted from two of the most celebrated novels in history.
theplaylist.net
‘Bardo’ Trailer: Alejandro González Iñárritu’s First Film Since ‘The Revenant’ Hits Theaters & Netflix Soon
Alejandro G. Iñárritu has made his latest film since the release of “The Revenant” in 2015, with “BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” The film marks his first Spanish-language feature since 2010’s “Biutiful.”. The movie will also mark the first...
Horror Film Roulette gives filmmakers 5 minutes to scare audiences silly
It takes only a few seconds for “Psych” to set up its premise. A womanin a straitjacket wakes up inside a room with a blood-dripping zombie that's about to attack her. It's scary. It's gory. It's got a surprise twist. And it's over in less than five minutes. Because five minutes of terror is the maximum per film at the 2022 Horror Film Roulette competition, which will screen about two dozen of this year's entries Sunday...
Tokyo Film Festival is More than Ready for Its Return to In-Person 35th Edition, Says Chairman Ando Hiroyasu
The Olympic Games, the Coronation of the Emperor and the COVID pandemic have each thrown up challenges to the normal functioning of the Tokyo International Film Festival in recent years. But the festival’s chairman Ando Hiroyasu was bullish about this year’s 35th edition, when he spoke to Variety. Is the festival truly ready for a return to full-scale operations and the return of foreign visitors in the new venue? TIFF has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and is returning to full-scale operation for the first time in three years. Among the things that I put my efforts into this year are: Expansion of...
Horror film 'Terrifier 2' is causing viewers to puke, faint in theater; producer warns of 'graphic violence'
A low-budget sequel film in the "Terrifier" film series is causing visceral reactions from moviegoers - with many viewers sharing they puked or passed out due to the goriness of the movie. "Terrifier 2," a horror film written and directed by Damien Leone, follows a resurrected Art the Clown that...
SFGate
Spike Lee, Spike Jonze, Riz Ahmed Produced ‘You Resemble Me’: Watch First Trailer for Dina Amer’s Festival Favorite Film (EXCLUSIVE)
The first trailer for “You Resemble Me,” the feature directorial debut of “The Square” associate producer Dina Amer, has been unveiled. The film debuted at Venice in 2021 and has had a stellar festival run since, picking up plaudits on the way. The film, executive produced...
Ethan Hawke Credits Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese for Inspiring Him to Not Quit Hollywood
A holy trinity of films ushered in Ethan Hawke’s “adult relationship” with Hollywood decades ago. Academy Award nominee Hawke revealed that he was going to quit acting after “Explorers” and “Dead Poets Society,” but that watching Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull,” along with “Five Easy Pieces,” changed his mind back in 1989. “That’s when my adult relationship with film really started,” Hawke told Sharp magazine about how his life changed at age 19. “I saw how high the bar could be — and I really wanted to be a part of it.” The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Finds Its Fans with a $181,000 Opening Weekend
Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight) scored the best platform opening of the fall with an estimated $181,000 in four New York/Los Angeles theaters. The 1920s Ireland-set comedy slightly outpaced the recent good initial results for “TÁR” (Focus) early in this year’s seasonal upsurge in specialized releases. Although the total gross so far is still only a small part of the weekend box office (about $4 million total among all specialized films), I dates are mostly limited or platform. Three of these are already in the 100-300 theater range, with all showing some strength and promise for more. “Aftersun” (A24), with...
Mike Schank, musician and co-star of the 1999 documentary 'American Movie,' dead at 53
Musician Mike Schank, known best for his role in the 1999 critically acclaimed documentary "American Movie," has died. He was 53. A close friend of Schank's, Jackie Bogenberger, announced his death on Facebook on Thursday. Bogenberger told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY Network, that she met Schank at the Milwaukee Alano Club in Wisconsin while battling her own addictions.
A new thriller movie winning rave reviews was filmed in one take, four times in a row
New thriller movie Soft & Quiet was filmed in one take, four times in a row, over four consecutive days. The movie premiered at SXSW Film Festival back in March and went on to pick up rave reviews, scoring 86% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). The film "follows...
thedigitalfix.com
The Conjuring 4 moving ahead with returning writer
Everyone’s favourite horror movie series, The Conjuring, is getting its next instalment with The Conjuring 4. The new horror thriller movie has officially found its writer, who is returning to the series after working on previous entries. The Conjuring movies are renowned for their blend of jump scares and...
BAFTA-Winning ‘After Love’ to Open BFI and BBC British Film Premiere Season – Global Bulletin
FILM SEASON Aleem Khan‘s BIFA and BAFTA award winning “After Love” will kick off the new British Film Premiere season on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Oct. 23. Each of the seven feature films premiering in the season has been critically acclaimed and premiered at top tier international film festivals, with many nominated for or winning major awards. The films were all developed and produced with the support of BBC Film, and each film will be followed by the premiere of a short film to showcase work from filmmakers who are on the path to creating their first features. The...
Collider
‘Deadstream’ Filmmakers Vanessa & Joseph Winter on Practical Effects, Low-Budget Horror, and ‘V/H/S/99’
There’s nothing more spectacular than watching a movie no one is talking about and finding out it’s one of the best releases of the year. That’s exactly the case with Deadstream, an innovative found-footage horror feature developed by Vanessa & Joseph Winter, who wrote, directed, produced, and edited the movie. And in the same month that Deadstream got to Shudder, Vanessa and Joseph Winter are also back for V/H/S/99, as they’ve developed what’s arguably the best segment of a great horror anthology, To Hell and Back. So, of course, we couldn’t miss the opportunity of talking with the creative duo and learning more about their successful filmmaking process.
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dies at age 53
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Musician Mike Schank, best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie,” has died, according to a close friend. He was 53. Jackie Bogenberger said Schank had been battling cancer in recent months and died Thursday. “American Movie” won...
Kore-eda Hirokazu Opens the Shutters of His ’Maiko House’ Series for Netflix
Kore-eda Hirokazu, Japan’s best known auteur film director and a Tokyo International Film Festival regular, has unveiled a suite of images from “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House,” his debut drama series for streaming giant Netflix. Kore-eda (“Broker,” “Like Father Like Son,” and Palme d’Or-winning “Shoplifters”) acts as producer, showrunner and co-writer of the show and directs some of the nine episodes. Alongside Kore-eda, Kawamura Genki (“Confessions,” “Villain,” “Your Name,” “Mirai”) is producing. Up-and-coming directors including Tsuno Megumi (“Ten Years Japan”), Okuyama Hiroshi (“Jesus”), and Sato Takuma (“Any Crybabies Around?”) are also directing individual episodes. All four directors and Sunada Mami...
Collider
Shudder: ‘Cursed Films’ Season One Episodes, Ranked
Over the last couple of years, Shudder has made a name for itself as the best place to stream original, classic and exclusive horror content. In 2019 their original documentary Horror Noire: The History of Black Horror scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and received tonnes of praise from critics and audiences alike. The desire for non-fictional horror content was clear.
utvactionmag.com
THE TOP UTVs IN FILMS
For utility terrain vehicle (UTV) fans, there are few greater pleasures in life than spotting one of these rugged vehicles in their favorite films. Although this might seem like a weirdly specific form of enjoyment to get from watching films, you would be surprised at how often you can spot UTVs in movies, once you start looking for them! And while UTVs may not necessarily play a starring role in any of these movies, you might also be surprised at how important they are to the plot.
