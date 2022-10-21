The Volquest staff picks

(Saavedra/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Tennessee is looking to go to 7-0 on Saturday as the Vols host UT-Martin. It’s homecoming on the hill and the Vols are trying to keep things rolling following their 3-0 start in SEC play highlighted by last weeks 52-49 win over Alabama.

The Volquest staff weighs in on this week’s game with their weekly picks.

Brent’s pick

I should probably retire from doing picks. Not only am I horrible at picking the winner. I didn’t even remotely have how the Tennessee-Alabama game would go.

I said if the Vols scored 30 there would be a party in the streets. I don’t think anyone is inviting me to Vegas anytime soon.

I think I have a feel for this week. Give me Tennessee early and often. It’s a hard game not to be flat and I don’t think Tennessee will be as sharp this week as they have been which would not be a surprise to anyone.

But Vols cruise on a sunny homecoming afternoon and quickly turn their attention to Kentucky in a key home game in the SEC East and for the Vols.

Tennessee 56 UT-Martin 10

Austin’s pick

It’s homecoming on the Hill which means tradition and pageantry. It means the Tennessee walking horse as plenty of proud alumni roll in to Rocky Top.

The high of last week still exists around this state and yet I somehow don’t think it exists inside the football complex.

This team is really grounded because most of the key leaders are super laidback and calm. They are on to the next and that’s a game against an instate school.

UT Martin and Jason Simpson come in as a confident offensive team. The bad news for them is the team they are playing is the definition of confident offense.

This is a game where you get plenty of young kids some run. We should see Chas Nimrod this week for the first time. It’s a chance to get Addison Nichols some work and continue growing Kaleb Perry and Elijah Herring. I’m also gonna call a Joe Milton to Squirrel White big play.

Tennessee rolls all over Martin.

Vols 59 Martin 14

Rob’s pick

The schedule seems to set up perfectly for Tennessee who could use a game like this after last week’s emotional roller coaster and historic 52-49 win over Alabama.

UT Martin is a very solid FCS team and they lead the OVC at 3-0. In their lone meeting with an FBS team this fall, at Boise State, they weren’t overwhelmed in a 30-7 loss. They limited Boise ST. to 327 yards of total offense, but managed just 152 themselves.

They’ll just be physically and athletically out-matched in this one and that will show up early on both sides of the football.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Tennessee isn’t a bit lethargic to start this one, though that really hasn’t been an issue for Josh Heupel’s team.

The Vols will make some big plays in this one. They’ll get some young talent on the field on both sides of the ball and if all goes according to plan they’ll come out healthy and prepared to welcome Kentucky to Knoxville next week in what will be a huge game for both teams.

TENNESSEE 59, UT MARTIN 13

Eric’s pick

Biggest thing for me in this one is how do the Vols respond? No, there’s no adversity of dropping a hard fought game to Alabama. The Vols won that one in dramatic fashion. Times are good on Rocky Top right now. How does the team come back down to Earth and play against an inferior opponent?

Josh Heupel and his staff have done a fantastic job getting this team ready to play every week. The message this week has been the approach being the same. No reason to think it will be any different, but it’s human nature to maybe not be as sharp after last week’s historic win. Let’s see if that’s the case.

Regardless, Tennessee will roll in this one – even if there’s a slight hangover. UT Martin’s offense is solid, so whoever is playing cornerback this week will be challenged at times. But fact of the matter is, this is a pay game. Tennessee’s roster is filled with SEC players. UT Martin’s is not. The Vols should have a field day in the passing game.

The blueprint for this one should be get up early and get in those young guys. Great developmental game for some freshmen and reserves. Give me the Vols in a big way.

TENNESSEE 60, UT MARTIN 14